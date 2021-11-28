76th anniversary of PGRI, President Jokowi appreciates the spirit of teachers in times of pandemic: Okezone Education





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo delivered the 76th anniversary of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) and Hari National teacher to all teachers in all corners of the state. Jokowi said teachers face formidable challenges during the pandemic. However, he highly appreciated the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication of the teachers in trying new ways to keep the learning process going. The pandemic is testing all of our resilience, including the tenacity of teachers. Various types of disruption are a challenge for teachers to be creative and innovative by creating breakthroughs amid limitations so that the quality of education is maintained, ”he said during the peak of PGRI’s 76th anniversary and National Teachers’ Day 2021 virtually, Saturday (11/27/2021). Read also :35 educators win awards on National Teachers’ Day Jokowi said the government’s efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic have been quite successful compared to many other countries around the world. He again pointed out that face-to-face learning (PTM) had started. However, PTM should be performed with great care. In addition, he also asked to learn how to use technology optimally so that offline learning can be combined with online learning. He also stressed that health protocols were always followed by discipline. Likewise, testing and tracing should continue to be carried out. “If there is a positive case in the school or in the student’s family, the anticipation must be done as soon as possible,” he said. Read also :Devotion of teachers in remote village risking their lives crossing the sea to teach students According to the president, the use of digital accelerated by this pandemic must continue. “I expect all schools to design effective learning systems, design blended learning whose learning methods use a combination of offline and online,” he said.

In addition, Jokowi also encouraged that the learning materials be made more contextual, more relevant and contribute to the future of students. In this case, the teacher should make the materials and learning methods more interesting. “No less interesting than what is available on social networks and at the same time more sensitive to future changes and developments,” he said. In addition, the president also said that the free learning policy should be used to the maximum. Next, the Motivating School program should create a safe, comfortable, inclusive and fun learning environment. Meanwhile, the teacher motivation program is expected to encourage the transformation of Indonesian education by further improving the quality of teachers who develop student-centered learning. According to him, the teacher is the spirit of the educational process and his role cannot be replaced. Because teachers play a role as a source of values ​​and role models and become an independent and strong character generation in the future. Therefore, the government is working hard to meet the adequacy and improve the quality of teachers. The problem of teacher shortages will continue to be addressed, the problem of education equity gaps will also continue to be addressed so that the ideals of achieving an advanced Indonesia can be realized, he said. he concluded.

