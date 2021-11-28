President signs presidential decree on patent for COVID-19 drug Favipiravir

Jakarta, InfoPublik – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed the Presidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia (Perpres) number 101 of 2021 regarding the implementation of government patents of the drug Favipiravir.

Quoted from the setkab.go.id page on Sunday (11/28/2021), it was stated that during the review of the Presidential Regulation signed by President Jokowi on November 10, the spread of Corona virus disease 2019 ( COVID-19) has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO). global pandemic and the government has also designated an unnatural disaster that spreads COVID-19 as a national disaster.

That in relation to the very urgent need for efforts to control the COVID-19 disease in Indonesia, there is a need to establish a policy of access to the drug Favipiravir which is currently still protected by patents, we read in the article. next consideration.

In addition, it is stated, based on the provisions of Article 109 paragraph (3) of Law (UU) number 13 of 2016 on patents as amended by Law number 11 of 2020 on job creation , the implementation of patents by the government is stipulated by a presidential decree. As noted in Section 1, the government is enforcing a patent on Favipiravir.

The implementation of the patent aims to address the availability and urgent need for treatment of the COVID-19 disease. Patents are implemented for a period of three years after the entry into force of these presidential regulations. If after this period the pandemic is not over, the government will extend the implementation of the patent until the COVID-19 pandemic is determined by the government.

The government’s implementation of a patent for the drug Favipiravir contains the name of the active substance, the name of the patent holder, the patent application number / patent number, and the title of the invention as ‘it appears in the attachment which is an integral part of these presidential regulations, reads Article 2.

It is pointed out in Article 3, that the Minister who administers government affairs in the health sector designates the pharmaceutical industry as executor of the patent for the drug Favipiravir for and on behalf of the government in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. The pharmaceutical industry in question exercises its functions as the patent executor of the drug Favipiravir on a limited basis, to meet national needs, and is not commercial.

The pharmaceutical industry must meet the requirements, namely to have facilities and be able to implement patents; not assign the implementation of said patent to a third party; and have good production, distribution and supervision methods in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The pharmaceutical industry referred to in Article 3 pays the patent holder compensation in the amount of 1% of the net sales value of the drug Favipiravir, which is confirmed in Article 4. In addition, as explained in Article 5, the compensation as mentioned is made annually according to the time period.

The present Presidential Regulation number 101/2021 will come into force since its promulgation by the Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly on November 10, 2021. Here are the names of the active substances, the names of the patent holders, the patent application numbers / patent numbers and titles of inventions:

The name of the patent holder has been granted to Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. with five patent numbers including W00201000982 / IDP0032152 for the title of the invention “Organic Amino Salts of 6-Fluoro-3-Hydroxy-2-Pyrazinecarbonnitrile and Methods of Its Preparation ”, W00201301813 / IDP000045023 for the title of the invention“ Sodium Salt of 6-Fluoro-3-Hydroxy-2-Pyrazine Carboxamide ”, W002013011812 / IDP000040569 for the title of the invention“ Meglumine Salt of 6- Fluoro-3-Hydroxy -2-Pyrazine Carboxamide ”, W00201103243 / IDP000046140 for the title of the invention“ Granulated Tablets and Powders Containing 6-Fluoro-3-Hydroxy-2-Pyrazinecarboxamide ”, finally W00200902268 / IDP000034309 for the title of the invention “Pharmaceutical Compositions Containing Pyrazine Derivatives and Methods of Using Pyrazine Derivatives in Combination”.

For more information on this new regulation, you can go to https://jdih.setkab.go.id/ with the keyword Favipiravir drug.

Photo: Setkab Public Relations