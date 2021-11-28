No help for Arif Naqvi from Pakistani government, but others in similar cases get support from their government





Arif Naqvi. Photo file

LONDON: Arif Naqvi, Abraaj’s former boss and friend of the Pakistani ruling and business elite across the political divide, faces a serious threat of extradition to the United States from London and nearly 300 years in prison for some of the most damning and dangerous charges laid. by US authorities of an alleged white collar crime which he vehemently denies.

Naqvi appears to have received no help from those very close to him both in the PTI hierarchy, many of whom are now in government and in the PMLN opposition.

When Pakistani citizen Arif Naqvi was arrested on his arrival in the UK at the behest of the US in April 2019, it was reported in court from phone call logs that the last people he had called before boarding the flight were Prime Minister Imran Khan. and at least half a dozen members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) cabinet. Naqvi had returned to London after holding a series of high-profile meetings in Islamabad and there were rumors that he would soon be officially part of the PTI government to advise on national economic and investment policies.

There was hope in Pakistan that at some point the government would step into the equation and rally to support Naqvi, but there does not appear to have been any help from the Pakistani state for one of his own who invested billions in Pakistan, inspired others to invest and did commendable patriotic public service, including through the Aman Foundation in Karachi. Conversely, the Pakistani government was quick to provide a character certificate in court for another Pakistani whose extradition had been requested by the United States on allegations of drug importation which are taken very seriously by the US government, but in the case of Arif Naqvi it ​​appears that no diplomat or political intervention of any kind has occurred, especially as Arif Naqvi has denied wrongdoing alleged and its previously intact track record in global business and philanthropy.

There are clear examples where lobbying and diplomatic efforts have ended extradition offers, extradition being an area of ​​law that often has political overtones with many states stepping up cases involving their own citizens but, in this regard, Pakistan seems to be doing nothing even though there is so much it can do in terms of diplomatic talks.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel was quick to approve Westminster Magistrates Court to extradite Naqvi to the United States and the case is now close to a decision from the High Court in London, pending a prior clarification and ruling on a similar point of law in another case where extradition is requested by India.

On the other hand, the UK Home Secretary has delayed her decision for another two months for unspecified reasons in the case of British businessman Mike Lynch who faces similar US charges related to the sale $ 11 billion from his company, Autonomy, to Hewlett Packard and whose extradition to the United States was also ordered by the lower court. The delay came after senior politicians in the Conservative government, led by former minister David Davies, made a request to the Home Secretary.

This apparent contradiction sheds light on the extradition policy more broadly and raises important questions around the widely viewed UK / US extradition treaty as flawed, originally devised in 2005 in an effort to combat terrorism, but in reality it appears to be used most often in white-collar cases as an instrument of the judicial activism of the US Department of Justice.

Just two weeks ago, in the case of Oleg Tinkov, a Russian businessman, the US extradition request was withdrawn from UK courts in exchange for a significant financial settlement and no prison sentence.

In September 2021, hours after an agreement in Canada to allow Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou to return to China and avoid extradition to the United States in exchange for a deferred prosecution agreement, two Canadians detained by China were released and allowed to return home. President Trump had mentioned in 2020 that such a release could be considered if China played the ball in trade talks in a surprisingly open acceptance of judicial activism.

In November 2020, three Iranian nationals imprisoned in Australia were released and allowed to return home shortly after the release of a British scholar serving a 10-year sentence for spying in Iran, ironic since the Australian government used rhetoric refusal of agreements with terrorists. It seems that on this occasion he was happy to strike a deal, apparently at the request of an ally.

Likewise, a former Mexican Minister of Defense, General Salvador Cienfuegos, arrested in California on criminal charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering was released in November 2020 and the charges were dropped with the US ministry. Justice declaring at the time that although he had a strong case against Cienfuegos, maintaining cooperation between American and Mexican law enforcement was more important than prosecuting the general; a year later he was cleared of all charges in Mexico and the Mexican president said the US charges against him were politically motivated.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has seen his extradition rejected by a British magistrate after a global media and celebrity campaign to keep him in the UK. He remains in Belmarsh Prison pending the outcome of the United States’ appeal against the decision.

Separately, the accidental death of British boy Harry Dunn caused by Anne Sacoolas; the wife of a suspected American intelligence officer led her to flee London to the United States. Despite public outcry, criminal proceedings against him remain pending in the UK after the US invoked diplomatic immunity and refused to extradite him to the UK. The US has offered some sort of alternative or virtual criminal process to the UK, but without extradition to the UK and UK prosecutors are apparently considering how the trial can proceed in his absence.

Arif Naqvi’s case intersects with these other eight highlighted cases occurring just over the past 12 months in a number of important ways. He is a Pakistani national in the UK who is at risk of extradition to the US on white collar criminal charges. The jurisdiction of the United States in this case is questionable at best and the facts appear to be either the United States Security and Trade Commission going on a fishing expedition to see what fines it may increase, or based on geopolitics like a recently published book. on the case involved with lobbying for co-defendants to testify against him in exchange for plea negotiations, a common practice in the United States where 97% of charges are settled out of court before trial. The US indictment contains provocative and unsubstantiated allegations that were not brought as additional charges under the Overseas Corrupt Practices Act that Abraaj bribed Pakistani politicians. If so, why wouldn’t the government of Pakistan claim jurisdiction over this case involving a Pakistani citizen who allegedly bribed a former prime minister?

Julian Assange was not extradited on mental health grounds and Naqvi raised similar concerns during his hearing, which were ignored even though prosecution and defense evidence from prominent psychiatrists agreed on the seriousness of the hearing. Naqvi’s mental health and the dangers it posed to his safety in the United States. prison system.

What appears to be lacking in Naqvi’s case is political and diplomatic pressure on his behalf by the Pakistani government on behalf of a citizen or else Pakistan’s desire to hold him accountable in Pakistan for the potential criminal act of corruption mentioned in the United States. charge. At present, the Pakistani government simply seems to be missing the mark.

