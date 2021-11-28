Will Christmas continue? Boris Johnson refuses to confirm plans amid Omicron spread

Boris Johnson said he was “fairly confident” Christmas would be “considerably better” than last year after two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the UK – but did not mention any other plans for the period festivals.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid today confirmed that two cases of the Omicron Covid strain have been detected – one in Brentwood, Essex, and one in Nottingham as four more countries are added to the travel red list of the UK.

As a result, the Prime Minister held a press conference at 10 Downing Street this evening to outline the government’s plans to stop the spread after fearing the variant poses a new “substantial” risk.

But the Prime Minister declined to say whether Christmas would go smoothly after last year’s last-minute decision to only allow “bubbles” on Christmas Day itself.

The Prime Minister said tonight: ‘I think the UK is in a much, much stronger position and we continue to be in a strong position, largely thanks to the rollout of the vaccine and now the rollout of the booster. and […] I am fairly confident or absolutely confident that this Christmas will be considerably better than last Christmas. That will do the trick for now on that one. “

When a second member of the press asked about Christmas, Mr Johnson said: ‘I continue, I repeat what I said about Christmas; I have every reason to believe it will be considerably better than last year. “

Following the Omicron variant, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said face coverings will now be mandatory on public transport and some other indoor environments.

He tweeted: With the first cases of the Omicron variant identified in the UK, further steps were taken to protect public health.

All fully vaccinated newcomers to the UK are required to self-isolate on arrival, have a PCR test no later than day 2 and continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

For those who test positive, they must self-isolate for 10 days. There will be no change for unvaccinated travelers. People will also now be required to wear face coverings on public transport and in some other indoor environments.







These are targeted measures to ensure confidence and protection, and we will be reviewing these measures in three weeks to make sure they are working effectively.

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said the majority of cases in the UK remained of the Delta variant.

He said there are currently significant rates of transmission among young people, but rates among people over 60 and vulnerable groups are improving, meaning hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline.

Johnson said anyone arriving in the UK will be asked to take a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and will have to self-isolate until they provide a negative result.

The Prime Minister said at a press conference in Downing Street on Saturday: Were not going to stop people from traveling, I want to stress that, were not going to stop people from traveling, but we will demand that anyone entering in the UK take a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival and self-isolate until they have a negative result.

Second, we need to slow the spread of this variant here in the UK, as border measures can only minimize and delay the arrival of a new variant rather than stopping it all together.

We will require all contacts of those who test positive with a suspected case of Omicron to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of your immunization status.

We’ll also go further by asking all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by toughening the rules on face covering in stores and on public transport.

Latest Covid-19 statistics

The government said at 9 a.m. on Saturday that there had been an additional 39,567 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said 131 more people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the UK total to 144,724.

Separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that there have been 169,000 registered deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Sajid Javid told BBC News the two cases of the Omicron variant in the UK were linked and had been detected in Chelmsford and Nottingham.

He said: Today I can announce one thing that we are doing immediately is to conduct targeted testing and sequence positive cases in both affected areas.

Speaking of the four redlist additions to travel to Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, the health secretary said anyone who has traveled to those countries, or any of the six other countries already specified, in the past 10 days should pass PCR tests.