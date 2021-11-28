Quotes to cite: Xi Jinping on China-Africa cooperation





Kenyan workers and Chinese engineer Zhang Qingchun work together to build the railway between Mombasa and Nairobi in Kenya. [Photo by Pan Siwei/For China Daily]

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping to attend and deliver keynote address at the opening ceremony of the eighth ministerial conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) via video link, which is scheduled for November 29-30 in the capital Senegalese from Dakar. Xi has repeatedly stressed the long-standing friendship between China and Africa and the broad prospects for cooperation between the two sides. Here are some highlights of his remarks in this regard: – With a similar fate in the past and a common mission, China and Africa have sympathized and helped each other over the years. Together, we have embarked on a distinctive path of win-win cooperation. – China will remain committed to the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith and approach the pursuit of the common good and common interests, honor its commitments to Africa to the letter, support with perseverance the development of Africa and will make a greater contribution to the development and rejuvenation of Africa and the joint efforts of African countries to become stronger. – The China-Africa relationship is currently at its best in history. The FOCAC Beijing Summit 2018 sparked a new wave of development of China-Africa friendship, with the implementation of its results injecting new vigor into their concrete cooperation in various fields. – Ultimately, it is up to the peoples of China and Africa to judge the performance of Sino-African cooperation. No one could deny the remarkable achievements of China-Africa cooperation, not with their hypothesis or their imagination. – Let me reaffirm China’s attachment to its long-standing friendship with Africa. No matter how the international landscape changes, China will never waver in its determination to pursue greater solidarity and cooperation with Africa. – The collaboration and common development of China and Africa will highlight important contributions to empowering developing countries, building a new kind of international relations and a common destiny for the world. ‘humanity.

