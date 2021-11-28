The plight of benefit recipients has continued for 32 years





Islamabad: The E-12 Sector Development Beneficiary Action Committee called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to order the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to quickly start the simultaneous development of 4 E sub-sectors -12 and handing over possession of the plots to beneficiaries without unnecessary delay, a press release said.

Sector E-12, Islamabad, was acquired in 1985 and its plots are owned by beneficiaries, their successors who have been running from pillar to post for 32 years, waiting for a miracle to take possession of their developed plots. Ultimately, the awardees had to file a written petition (# 244/2018) with the High Court of Islamabad and the Honorable Court in its interim measures ordered on 3.2.2020 which the Capital Development Authority should also ensure that development works in the E-12 sector are completed without delay and in its final decision dated June 14, 2021, the Honorable Court declared that the fundamental rights of the petitioners in the E-12 petition have also been violated. Letters of allocation of plots were issued to them in 1989 against payment of a consideration. The sector was not developed. The federal government can therefore formulate a policy regarding the development of the sectors to ensure that the E-12 sector is developed and that the possession of the plots is returned to the beneficiaries without unnecessary delay, said Nazar Hussain, chairman of the Action Committee. beneficiaries for the development of Sector E-12.

He said the Capital Development Authority launched the E-12 sector in 1989 and allocated approximately 4,430 plots to federal government employees, retirees, their widows, and the general public. Hundreds of plots have been purchased by Pakistanis from overseas. The government employees paid charges on the plots of their boarding and selling their ornaments etc. all intending to build their dream homes in the area. There are long accounts of the agony of said beneficiaries over the past 32 years due to the non-development of the sector. About 1,400 beneficiaries have expired so far due to an age factor amid dreams of their own homes. Beneficiaries have resided in houses that have been rented for more than 3 decades. The unprecedented delay in the development of the sector apart from the constant tensions seriously disrupted the future plans of the beneficiaries and caused them socio-economic losses. The victimization of beneficiaries and the violation of their fundamental rights for such a long period is quite regrettable. During this period, the former landowners continued to enjoy their homes, shops, ranching and cultivation of the 5,672 kanals of land in the area, he added.

The CDA Council had approved PC-1 for the development of sector E-12 in October 2019, tenders have been issued and development works have started in sub-sectors E-12/2 and E-12/3 but they have been stopped since June 2021. CDA can resolve disputes with former landowners in Sector E-12 as soon as possible. In the meantime, the development of the sector should not be stopped as has been done in the case of all the previous sectors, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/912342-plight-of-allottees-continues-for-past-32-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos