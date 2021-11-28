



new video loaded: Boris Johnson reimposes UK mask mandate on Omicron cases transcription Back transcription Boris Johnson reimposes UK mask mandate on Omicron cases After two cases of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus were confirmed in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said masks would be required in stores and on public transport and listed testing guidelines for travelers in coming from abroad. On Wednesday we received news of a new variant, the so-called Omicron variant. This variant is spreading worldwide, with two cases identified so far here in the UK. As always, I have to point out, as always with a new variant, there is a lot that we just can’t know at this early stage, but our scientists are learning more by the hour, and it seems like. Omicron spreads very quickly and can be spread between people who have been doubly vaccinated. But now we need to go further and implement a proportionate testing regime for arrivals from around the world. So we weren’t going to stop people from traveling, I want to stress that we weren’t going to stop people from traveling, but we will require anyone entering the UK to take a PCR test before the end of the second day after arriving and self-isolates. until they have a negative result. In addition to the steps already taken to locate those who have visited countries of concern in the past 10 days, we will require that all contacts of those who test positive with a suspected case of Omicron self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of your vaccination status. We’ll also go further by asking all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by toughening the rules on face covering in stores and on public transport. We don’t yet know exactly how effective our vaccines will be against Omicron, but we have good reason to believe that they will at least provide some protection. And if you’re boosted, your response will likely be stronger. So it’s more vital than ever that people get their jabs and that we get those boosters up and running as quickly as possible. The measures that were taken today, including at our borders and on face masks, are temporary and precautionary, and we will review them in three weeks. At this point, we should have a lot more information about the continued effectiveness of our vaccines. recent episodes in Coronavirus pandemic: latest updates Show more videos from Coronavirus pandemic: latest updates

