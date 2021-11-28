Explained: Why has Prime Minister Modi called for a review of plans to ease restrictions on international travel?





What has the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced? On Friday, the ministry announced that scheduled international commercial flights will resume from December 15 after a 21-month ban. According to the ministry, the recovery should be done in a calibrated manner with a phased reopening for countries deemed at risk. These include Europe, including the UK, in addition to South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe , Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. Among these countries, if India has an air bubble device, flights will resume at 75% capacity as decided in bilateral agreements, and for those without air bubble, at 50% capacity. For all the remaining countries that are not in the risk category, 100% of the flights have been cleared to resume. Why is the decision being revised? Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a two-hour meeting with senior government officials on Saturday to review public health preparedness and the vaccination situation for Covid-19, where he was briefed on the Omicron variant of Covid19. The mutation has been declared by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern. During the meeting, Modi asked officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of new emerging evidence. In addition to the relaxations announced on Friday, India also eased visa restrictions that resumed the granting of tourist visas for those traveling on chartered flights from October 15 and for other flights from November 15. Are international travel restricted by other countries? Yes, a number of countries restrict travel from countries in South Africa including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, etc., in addition to restricting travel from jurisdictions where the new variant has been detected. The New York Times reported, citing US government officials, that from Monday the administration will ban travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi to come to the United States. Likewise, Canada, the UK and several EU countries have also introduced restrictions for travelers from South Africa and its neighboring countries. Bulletin | Click for the best explanations of the day to your inbox Are other measures being taken to restrict travel from these countries to India? Some states and local jurisdictions have already started imposing travel restrictions on passengers arriving from these countries. The mayor of Mumbai has announced that all passengers arriving from South Africa at Mumbai airport will be compulsorily quarantined and samples will be sent for genome sequencing. The government of Gujarat, on the other hand, has made it compulsory for passengers from Europe, UK, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New -Zeeland, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong to undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival at any airport in the state.

