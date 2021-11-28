Jokowi: anchoring investment in Indonesia’s economic recovery

Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the importance of making the investment, as investment is the anchor of economic recovery. This is what the president said when he gave instructions as well as the opening of the 2021 national coordination meeting and the price of the investment service.

“Investment is the anchor of the economic recovery because if we focus too much on the state budget, our deficit, even though I know that the Minister of Finance is very cautious, very cautious in the management of our state budget. Therefore, what is outside the state budget must be reallocated for investment, ”Jokowi said.

On this occasion, the Head of State asked all his collaborators to be able to provide the best service to all investors without exception.

“Just because you’re being served doesn’t mean investors will come and want to invest, much less that they won’t be served well. Therefore, the old patterns, the things that are old school, we all have to start leaving. Give the best service, whether they are small investors whose names are small businesses and investors, make no mistake about it, “he said.

The president said the licensing facility is a form of public service to investors. The president said the presence of investors will have a huge impact on Indonesia’s economic growth.

“If investors come from outside, it means bringing money here, which means that the flow of money will be more important and this will have an effect later on the purchasing power of people will also increase, public consumption will increase, economic growth will also increase, “he said. noted.

In addition, the president appreciated the provincial and regional governments who received awards for investments, both in making investments and in licensing.

“I am happy that there have been ministries / agencies, provinces, districts / cities, which have received rewards for investments, both in making investments and in licensing. The licensing service is good. , as in Central Java, but the realization of investments is good in West Java, ”he said.

The President also recalled that the investment currently required by Indonesia is the investment in finished products or semi-finished products. This is done so that Indonesia obtains added value which has an impact on the economic growth, incomes and purchasing power of the people.

“Our economy, which was previously based on raw materials from our natural resources, will go through one by one, in fact there must be a transition, one by one, we will stop, go to semi-finished, to the product. finished. Become an industry that encourages added value, ”said the president.

Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati were also present for accompany the president.

In addition, the award winners included Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif. []