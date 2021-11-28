On PGRI’s 76th Anniversary, Jokowi Reaffirms Commitment to Train One Million First-Class Teachers





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) affirms his commitment to the completion of the program of one million honorary teachers who will be appointed ASN PPPK (Government employee with employment contract). The same commitment is also to improve the quality of teachers in the country, as teachers are the spirit of the educational process and their role cannot be replaced. Jokowi declared the role of the teacher as a source of values ​​and examples as well as morals to make in the future an independent and strong character generation. For this, Jokowi said, the government is working hard to meet the adequacy and improve the quality of teachers. “The problem of the shortage of teachers will continue to be solved, the problem of inequality in the distribution of education will also continue to be solved, so that we can realize the ideals of achieving an advanced Indonesia for three years” Jokowi said, in his video speech which was broadcast during the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of PGRI, at Gedung Teacher, Jakarta on Saturday, November 27, 2021.







He continued that on the occasion of the anniversary of the PGRI in 2018, he had made it known that the publication of PP number 49 of 2018 concerning the management of government employees with labor agreements (PPPK) opened a space for honorary teachers aged 35 and over to become ASN PPPK. Although the law does not allow to be appointed civil servants, they can be appointed civil servants. ASN PPPK. “Of course, while always paying attention to the quality of teachers and their dedication, the government continues to push for the training of a million PPPK teachers This can be achieved by taking into account the aspirations of the PGRI as well as the appreciation of honorary teachers ”, explained the president. Currently, the government has given 173,329 honorary teachers the opportunity to become first aid teachers. In the future, he will continue to listen to the aspirations of teachers and invite teachers to join the government in improving the quality of education for the country’s children. “The children of the nation will take the leadership baton in the future, to reach the advanced Indonesia we aspire to. It is an important thing that I want to convey on this auspicious occasion,” Jokowi said. “On this occasion, the President wished a happy 76th birthday of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) and at the same time National Teachers’ Day to all teachers in all corners of the country. He also expressed his highest appreciation for the hard work and dedication of teachers across Indonesia. Also Read: Jokowi Challenges Schools To Make Learning Material More Interesting Than Social Media Especially when faced with very difficult challenges during a pandemic. Teachers, Jokowi said, are always enthusiastic about educating students so that learning continues. The pandemic, Jokowi said, has tested the resilience of everyone, including the tenacity of teachers with various kinds of disruptions that are difficult for creative and innovative teachers to create breakthroughs amid limitations so that the quality of education is maintained. “My dear Master, WL Our efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic have been quite successful compared to many other countries in the world, ”the president concluded. (PARADISE)

