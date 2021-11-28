UK reintroduces mask requirement and mandatory PCR testing





As two cases of the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus have been detected in the UK, England has imposed a return to wearing the mask and PCR testing. Addressing a nationally televised press conference on Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said face covering will once again become mandatory in shops and on public transport across England. While England eased mask requirements in July, they remain mandatory on public transport and most inland areas in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have devolved separate administrations from the ‘England. “When it comes to face coverings, we’re looking at retail and transportation, and we’re just going back to a position where you have to wear them in retail stores or on our public transportation,” Johnson said. It is not immediately clear whether masks are required in cultural venues like cinemas and theaters, but the UK Department of Health must clarify this imminently. In addition, international travelers entering the UK must take a PCR test before the second day of arrival and must self-isolate until the results arrive. People who test positive must self-quarantine for ten days, regardless of their vaccination status. “We are not going to stop people from traveling, I want to stress that we are not going to stop people from traveling, but we will require anyone entering the UK to take a PCR test before the end of the second day after their arrival and isolate themselves until they have a negative result, “Johnson said.” We need to slow the spread of this variant here in the UK, as border measures can only minimize and delay the arrival of a new variant rather than stopping everything together. The prime minister also said plans for the vaccine booster, for those who are double vaccinated, will be stepped up. “We don’t yet know exactly how effective our vaccines will be against Omicron, but we have good reason to believe that they will at least provide some protection,” Johnson said. “If you’re boosted your response is likely to be stronger, so it’s more vital than ever that people get their jabs and that we get those boosters up and running as quickly as possible.” Six million jabs are expected over the next three weeks. The UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization plans to give boosters to a wider age group and narrow the gap between the second dose and the booster, which is currently six months. The new variant, with the scientific name B.1.1.529, was first detected in South Africa and was found in the UK at Nottingham and Brentwood. South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia are on the UK travel red list, which means that new arrivals must self-quarantine for 10 days and undergo PCR testing. The variant has also been detected in Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, Italy and Germany.

