Ex-CJP Nisar will have to respond, warns Maryam – Journal





LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said Pakistan’s former chief justice Saqib Nisar will have to answer for his actions as he cannot get away with the allegations he is making. confronted.

Every word of Saqib Nisar [in the audio clip] is compatible with the events of recent years. Saqib Nisar cannot deny these events as he will have to respond and face the responsibility, she tweeted on Saturday.

She also uploaded a video of Imran Khan in which he said Judge Asif Khosa asked him to appear in Supreme Court as part of the Panama Papers.

Previously, Ms. Nawaz said that ex-CJP Nisar should not be hiding behind her institution (the judiciary). At least five testimonies have emerged to support the PML-N’s position that ex-CJP Nisar was actively involved in the plot to disqualify a three-time elected prime minister. [Nawaz Sharif] and sending him and me to jail, she said.

The PML-N had also asked Mr. Nisar to disclose a leaked audio clip of a conversation that allegedly took place between him and an unidentified man regarding the conviction of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter. Maryam, although the former CJP claimed the voice in the clip was not his.

In the audio clip, a voice, allegedly Mr. Nisars, can be heard saying: Let me be a little blunt about this. Unfortunately, here it is the institutions that dictate the judgments. In this case, we will have to punish Mian sahab (Nawaz Sharif).

I was told ‘we have to bring Khan sahab (Imran Khan) [into power].

He would have added in the conversation, the punishment will have to be given. When the man on the other end of the phone says that Maryam does not deserve punishment, Mr. Nisar allegedly tells him: You are absolutely right. I told my friends that something had to be done about it, but they didn’t agree. There will be no independence of justice. So be it.

While the audio leak remained the main trend on social media, the PML-N asked the former CJP to explain its position on the matter.

Posted in Dawn, le 28 November 2021

