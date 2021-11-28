UAE shines a light on diplomatic successes with uncertain gains – Analysis – Eurasia Review

It’s been a good week for UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Swift, headline-grabbing movements strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional power. They underline the United Arab Emirates’ desire to chart a course that increasingly competes with Saudi Arabia, the regional giant in the Gulf; is sometimes at odds with US policy; and mocks allegations of human rights violations by Western activists and politicians.

Controversial Emirati General Ahmed Naser al-Raisi was elected President of Interpol next week despite European Parliament inquiry request on allegations that he supervised physical abuse of detainees. Last month, two British nationals filed a complaint against him.

The United Arab Emirates has denied these allegations. Major General Al-Raisi is a distinguished professional with 40 years of experience in community and national policing. As President of Interpol, he remain committed to protecting people, making communities safer and providing global law enforcement with the latest tools to fight sophisticated criminal networks, the UAE embassy in London said.

Mr Al-Raisi won the election at a meeting of the international police body in Istanbul a few weeks before the United Arab Emirates take seat as non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council. Turkey has been accused of being one of the main abusers of the Interpol system.

Human rights activists fear that Al-Raisi is using his new position to legitimize autocrats’ abuse of Interpol’s arrest warrants to detain abroad and extradite dissidents and political refugees. United Arab Emirates designated four exiled dissidents as terrorists days before the election of Mr. Al-Raisis.

Mr Al-Raisi was elected a day after Prince Mohammed paid an unprecedented visit to Ankara to deepen relations with Turkey and make President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an economic lifeline. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have disagreed for a decade over Turkish support for popular uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa and for political Islam.

The rapprochement is part of a larger effort by rivals in the Middle East, independently stimulated by the United States, China and Russia, to reduce regional tensions and prevent disputes and conflicts from spiraling out of control.

The UAE and Turkey have opposed the civil wars in Libya and Syria that erupted in the wake of popular and disagreeable revolts in the eastern Mediterranean. The UAE sought to reverse the gains of the Turkish-backed uprisings that succeeded in toppling an autocratic leader like in Egypt. Turkey suggested that the UAE funded failed 2016 military attempt to remove Mr. Erdogan from power.

The Emirati moves also include an offer to replace Qatar and Turkey as managers of Kabul International Airport; efforts to bring Syria back into the international fold despite the American policy which aims to isolate the country; and measures to improve relations with Iran. In addition, the UAE this week struck a solar power deal with Jordan and Israel as Saudi Arabia Arabia sought to thwart.

The UAE hopes that Syria’s reestablishment of membership in the Arab League of 22 Nations and funding for reconstruction will persuade President Bashar al-Assad to loosen his ties with Iran. Prince Mohammed’s visit to Turkey coincided with meets in Dubai with senior Iranian official in advance of a planned trip to Tehran by the brother of the crown prince and national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

These measures strengthen the UAE’s position as an influential middle power on the international stage, despite being a small state with a demographic deficit.

Nonetheless, the measures also prove that reducing tensions and managing differences does not by definition bury battle axes, end rivalries, or reduce competition.

The jury is out on how successful the Emirati measures will be in persuading one-off critics like Turkey to fundamentally change their policies. For example, Turkey is unlikely to close its military base in Qatar, which it expanded during the diplomatic and economic boycott of the Gulf state led by the UAE and the Saudis. Closing the base was one of the boycott demands.

Mr. Erdogan is in desperate need of investment. He sees Prince Mohammed’s economic olive branch as a way to reverse the slowdown in his economy that threatens to worsen further. The crisis has already fueled street protests and the opposition hopes to beat him in the next election.

To a welcome measure, the UAE announced hours after Mr. Erdogan met Prince Mohammed that they were going put $ 10 billion in an investment fund which would target sectors of the Turkish economy related to energy, food, health and climate change as well as trade.

Emirati investments in Turkish ports are expected to significantly strengthen the network of Dubai Global Ports Management and Logistics Company DP Worlds in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In addition, Iranian officials said the UAE’s measures had makes a transport corridor from the United Arab Emirates to Turkey via Iran possible. A first ship en route from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates en route to Mersin in Turkey docked at the Iranian port of Shahid Rajai a day after the visit of Prince Mohammed.

Mr Erdogan expects Emirati investments to support Turkey’s struggling economy at a time when its currency is tumbling. The Turkish lira appreciated by about one point that Prince Mohammed has arrived in the country.

However, Qatar, with 22 billion dollars already invested in Turkey, may not stand idly by as the UAE improves relations with Ankara. On the contrary, it may well seek to consolidate its existing relationship with new investments.

It is not yet clear what political price Mr Erdogan could pay for UAE support. So far he has curbed the activity of the Muslim Brotherhood in Istanbul in response to requests from the Emirates and Egyptians but refused to expel the Brothers or extradite them to Egypt.

Likewise, the UAE’s offer to move Qatar and Turkey to Kabul airport may prove to be an uphill battle. It is difficult to see why the Taliban would want to create friction with Qatar, representing American interests in Afghanistan, providing a home for Western diplomatic missions focused on Afghanistan and organizing talks between the Islamist group and the United States.

In summary, Mr Erdogan may be down as he re-establishes relations with the UAE, but he has not come out. This, in turn, could put a damper on what reconciliation with the UAE will achieve politically.

“Turkey’s economy may be going through its darkest days of decades, but foreign policy still allows … Erdogan to score points“said prominent Turkish journalist Cengiz Cander.

Indeed, as he seeks to improve strained relations with states in the Middle East – the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Israel – Mr. Erdogan is also trying to carve out your own sphere of influence by breathing new life into the Organization of Turkish States. The organization brings together Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, with a total population of around 170 million people.

However, the UAE-Turkish rapprochement could help shape developments in conflict zones like Libya, where the UAE and Turkey have supported opposing camps.

With Libyan elections scheduled for next month, the UAE bet on one of two horses in the race: the rebel commander Khalifa Haftar and Aref al-Nayed. Mr. Al-Nayed is a former UAE Ambassador to the Emirates who heads a UAE group that propagates the moderate but autocratic version of Islam from the UAE. The group was one of many created to counter Qatari-backed Islamist clerics.

Suggesting that the rapprochement with the UAE did not reduce Turkish influence in Libya, unconfirmed reports indicated that Mr Haftars’ son Saddam Haftar made separate visits to Turkey and Israel to seek support.

In a move that simultaneously supported UAE diplomacy, Haftar this week freed seven Turkish nationals captive of his forces for two years,

“Turkey is in bad economic shape and Erdogan seems to be falling apart politically. However, it may still be too early to write it off due to foreign developments, ”Mr. Candar said.