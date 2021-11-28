Politics
Jamie Dimons quickly prostrates himself after telling the truth about Communist China
The state of American business is sad: its best and brightest are so desperate to make money that they have to beg forgiveness when they simply state the obvious.
Last week at Boston College, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon criticized US-China relations and said something every sane person in the world should pray: that a great American business will survive the brutal Communist regime. Chinese.
But the CEO’s survival these days, even though he’s the head of the country’s biggest bank, is a strange sight. In national politics, business leaders dance to the beat of progressive elites, fearing the reaction of the media and their Twitter hordes.
Recall that Dimon himself knelt down to support Black Lives Matter over the summer of love last year to score congratulations from the left despite the underlying Marxist movements. If BLM were successful, JPM would be shut down and Dimon summoned for a Soviet-style show trial after being charged with crimes against humanity (i.e. being a capitalist).
Perhaps worse still, these CEOs spend a lot of time abroad dancing to the beat of dictators in places like Saudi Arabia and Russia. Most of the time, however, it is in China as they seek to tap into the state-run market economy, which promises huge profits given the country’s massive population and increasing standard of living.
And that means Jamie Dimon has to eat crow when he’s telling the very truth about a country that clamps down on religious minorities, murders dissenters, and has been credibly accused of unleashing COVID on the world and trying to cover it up. .
To understand the absurdity of Dimon’s apology to the Communist Chinese, let’s go back to exactly what Dimon said last week that caused not one about-face, but two.
I was just in Hong Kong and made a joke about the Communist Party celebrating its 100th anniversary. JPMorgan too. I’ll bet you we’ll last longer, he joked, adding: I can’t say that in China. They’re probably listening anyway.
Vintage dimon. Left on his own, he’s brutally and refreshingly honest. Who can forget that when most of the liberal business elite kept their distance from President Trump, Dimon vowed to work with him. Later, Dimon didn’t hesitate to offend the leader of the free world when Jamie claimed he could easily beat Don in an election because Dimons is smarter.
I have to love it, and also love what Dimon said about China and its dig against its massive and abusive surveillance state. At last week’s Boston College event, Dimon said he hated Trump, the legendary callous personality. Then he rightly praised Trump for his anti-China policies, as it was time to do something about the country’s abusive business practices and outright theft of American intellectual property as the price to pay for doing so. business there.
A few hours later the apologies came (I wish I had to make this comment … it is never fair to joke or denigrate a group of people, be it a country, its rulers or any party of a company and a culture) after news of the event started to make its way into media circles, and someone at JPM reminded the boss that the bank does a lot of business in China. For all the bad things happening on the continent, JPM seeks to do more with the tyrants, not less. That’s why he just went to Hong Kong in the first place.
So, before the Chinese could cancel JPM’s asset management app and jail some of its employees who work there, the mea culpa maximas was recorded. I was told that the company has apologized twice because the company believes it knows enough about Chinese culture to openly show respect and contrition to its commissioners.
And he did. The Chinese subsequently insisted that all the bad things (the truth) that Dimon had said about them was much ado about nothing and they still look forward to working with the bank.
I asked a senior JPM manager why Dimon decided to apologize. After all, Jamie was just Jamie. The executive’s response: Ha!
He does not feel entitled to joke about an entire country and its leaders.
But in reality, what he said was not a joke. Given the choice between JPMorgan or the Chinese Communist government that will last another 100 years, we should all hope for the former.
