How Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Leader Mohan Bhagwat Keep “Akhand Bharat” Alive

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in a more pragmatic mold. When speaking with former Rajya Sabha member and now RLD leader Shahid Siddiqui in 2012, Modi was asked about his views on Akhand Bharat. He replied: In Pakistan, there is a movement to unite Pakistan, India and Bangladesh so that Muslims are in the majority. You must be mouth watering at the idea of ​​creating a Muslim majority nation in the name of Akhand Bharat.

Bhagwat and the RSS, however, stick to this goal because of its romantic appeal and for being a mobilizing tool.

Modi, too, uses partition memorabilia for political gain. In this year’s Independence Day speech, Modi said that now August 14, the day in 1946 when the Muslim League called for direct action, resulting in unprecedented violence in Calcutta and subsequently the situation got out of hand, making the partition inevitable, would be considered the day of remembrance of the horrors of the partition.

The introduction of this commemorative day would ensure that people do not forget the need to eliminate the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of unity, social harmony and human empowerment. He, however, made no mention in any speech of reversing partition and thus questioning the existence of Pakistan.

But, both Modi and Bhagwat keep total silence on the daily culture of defamation and prejudice which has undeniably deepened since 2014. Contrary, in his last speech, the head of the RSS issued a warning that it was about India of 2021 and not of 1947. Once partition arrives, it will not happen again, those who think so will be faced with partition themselves.