One week, the interior minister’s instructions to the president delivered a speech at the ASEM summit





Jakarta (ANTARA) – New policies that arose during the week (Monday-Saturday 22-27 November) but still interesting to listen to, starting with the Instruction from the Minister of the Interior (Inmendagri) regarding the imposition of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) at President Jokowi’s speech during his participation in the Summit of the 13th Asia-Europe Summit (ASEM). Here’s the full rundown. 1. The Minister of the Interior gives instructions concerning the continuation of the PPKM outside Java-Bali Interior Minister Tito Karnavian has issued the latest instruction from Interior Minister (Inmendagri) regarding the further implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) for areas outside Java and Bali. Interior Ministry regional administration director general Safrizal when contacted in Jakarta on Tuesday said the instruction will take effect from Tuesday November 23 to December 6, 2021. More here: 2. The Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the Chief of the National Police discuss the management of Papua TNI Commander TNI General Andika Perkasa and Indonesian Police Chief Police General Listyo S Prabowo made security management in Papua the main discussion at the meeting. Tuesday at Indonesian police headquarters in south Jakarta. More here: 3. The president signs the presidential regulation on the implementation of the patent of the drug Favipirapir President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo signed Indonesian Presidential Regulation Number 101 of 2021 regarding the implementation of government patents on the drug Favipirapir, which governs the policy of access to the drug Favipirapir which is currently still protected by patents. More here: 4. PPIR hopes that Prabowo Subianto will again run for President of the Republic of Indonesia. The Greater Indonesia Pensioners Association (PPIR) hopes that the general chairman of the Gerindra Party Central Executive Council, Prabowo Subianto, will run again as a presidential candidate in 2024. More here: 5. President encourages achievement of WHO immunization target at ASEM summit President Joko Widodo called on leaders of Asian and European countries to work together to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still not over. More here: Pewarta: I have Budilaksono

Publisher: Joko Susilo

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

