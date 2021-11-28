Examine easing international restrictions: PM Modi questions officials amid new concerns over COVID tension





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked authorities to assess plans to ease restrictions on international travel amid growing global concerns over the new COVID-19 strain Omicron. Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with senior officials to review public health and immunization preparedness regarding the COVID-19 situation. The meeting was attended by Rajiv Guba, Cabinet Secretary, Dr VKPaul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, AKBhalla, Minister of Interior, and other senior officials. The PM was briefed on global trends in infections and cases of Covid-19. Officials pointed out that countries around the world have experienced several outbreaks of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The PM also reviewed the national situation relating to Covid-19 cases and testing positivity rates, ”the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. Read also: PM Modi chairs meeting with senior officials on COVID situation and vaccination amid Omicron concerns PM Modi was briefed on the progress of immunization and efforts under the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign. He also indicated that there was a need to increase coverage of the second dose and that States should be sensitized on the need to ensure that all those who received the first dose receive the second dose in a timely manner. “The PM has also received details about HIV status in the country from time to time and its implications in the public health response,” the PMO added. He added that officials briefed the Prime Minister on Omicron as well as its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. The implications of the new variant for India were also discussed. PM Modi also spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. He added that in light of the new threat, people need to be more careful and take appropriate precautions like masking and social distancing. He stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing according to guidelines, with particular emphasis on countries identified as “at risk”. Prime Minister Modi also called on officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of new emerging evidence. Read also: New Omicron COVID Variant Sounds Global Alarm, Market Mass Sell The PM received an overview of the sequencing efforts in the country and variants circulating in the country. The PM ordered that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travelers and the community according to standards, tested through the network of laboratories already established within the framework of INSACOG and at the beginning identified warning signal for the management of Covid-19 “, indicates the press release. Prime Minister Modi spoke of the need to increase sequencing efforts and make them broader and also called on officials to work closely with state governments to ensure good outreach at state and government level. district. He ordered that intensive containment and active surveillance continue in groups reporting higher cases and that technical support be provided to states that are currently reporting higher cases. Prime Minister Modi called for awareness to be needed on the ventilation and aerial behavior of the virus. Officials further informed the Prime Minister that they are following a facilitation approach for new pharmaceuticals. Prime Minister Modi has asked officials to coordinate with states to ensure that there are adequate buffer stocks of various drugs. He asked them to work with states to review the functioning of medical infrastructure, including pediatric facilities. Prime Minister Modi called on authorities to coordinate with states to ensure the proper functioning of oxygen plants and PSA ventilators.

