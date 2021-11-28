Why the WHO skipped two Greek letters to name the new variant of Covid-19 Omicron





In choosing a name for the SARS-CoV2 variants, the World Health Organization has so far ignored two letters of the Greek alphabet, one of which is also a popular surname in China, even shared by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The WHO has used Greek letters to denote the most prevalent coronavirus variants, which otherwise have long scientific names. He had used 12 letters of the Greek alphabet before, before a new variant appeared in South Africa earlier this week. WHO chose Omicron for this one, instead of Nu or Xi, the two letters that precede it. The WHO said Nu could have been mistaken for the word new when Xi was not chosen following a convention. Two letters were ignored Nu and Xi because Nu is too easily confused with new and XI was not used as it is a common surname and the WHO best practices for naming new diseases ( developed in collaboration with FAO and OIE in 2015) suggest avoiding offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group, the WHO said in a statement. Their decision to skip both letters and use the next available to name the last variant has sparked a lot of curiosity and interest on the internet. Depending on the threat they represent, the WHO classifies new variants into variants under surveillance (VUM), variants of interest (VoI) or variants of concern (VoC). All have scientific names that represent their parentage and the chain of evolution. The Omicron variant, for example, is also known by its more scientific designation B.1.1.529. This designation shows that the variant has evolved from variant B.1. As scientific names are not easy to remember, the most common variants began to be named after the country from which they were first reported. As a result, there was a British variant, an Indian variant, a South African variant, a Brazilian variant and a few others. In order to remove the link with specific countries, which triggered many insults and blame games, the WHO had decided on a new naming system for easy identification of important variants. He chose to name them after the Greek letters. As a result, the variant that was previously called the Indian was called Delta, while the British variant was called Alpha. There are currently five Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron VoCs. Two Voices are called Lambda and Mu. A few variants, like Kappa, Eta or Iota, have had their VoI classification withdrawn because they are no longer widely distributed and present considerably less risk than before. New variants of the SARS-CoV2 virus, showing some changes in genetic structure, emerge almost daily, but not all of them are significant. Only variants carrying genetic mutations that enhance its threat to humans are classified as VuM, VoI or VoC.

