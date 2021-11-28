Imran Khan and Maryam: marriage of inconvenience





He couldn’t have been Prime Minister for so long without her. She couldn’t have run over her chachu without him. In many ways, Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz are political soulmates born at this point in Pakistan’s history. As they play bad cop with each other, they make the perfect combination of good cop, bad cop versus boys, who are stuck between a rock and a hard place. It’s a twist that even the writers of an ISPR-funded saas bahu drama for Hum TV wouldn’t be able to concoct. Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.

I wonder how Imran Khan defies the laws of political gravity. First, it asserts civil supremacy in a deep, public and pointed way with the notification of the appointment of DG-ISI. Then he managed to find the votes to pass more than two dozen bills in parliament as media and opposition bawled that the much-vaunted single page had been shredded in the dustbin of history.

Many fortune tellers or prime-time TV experts felt that much of this notification matter had to do with the supernatural powers of the main woman in Imran’s life, that is – ie his wife. I will argue that it had to do with the natural powers of the other woman in Khan’s life i.e. Maryam. Until Maryam is a political actor and continues to put her foot in her mouth – with audio leaks and names leaking – Imran Khan is as safe as Pakistani nuclear weapons. Imran Khan knows this and deals with it – civil supremacy over DG ISI, Usman Buzdar, absolutely not in the United States – being a few cases that take stock.

Imran’s play makes sense because Maryam eliminates alternatives to him, but what the hell does Maryam do? “Shehbaz Sharif will one day also become prime minister,” Nawaz Sharif said several times in public, with his smiling brother sitting next to him. But Maryam wants her inheritance while her father and uncle are still alive. How do you elevate yourself in a party, when your uncle is the leader of the opposition and dad is the leader of the party? You shoot directly at the Prime Minister and become the Leader of the Opposition in the hearts of the public. What if you don’t have governance experience and haven’t won an election in your life? You have courage.

It is a conflict of family inheritance at the base. It is unfortunate that civil supremacy – a noble principle – is political football, which is being abused to settle this feudal family dispute. I’m not claiming that Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz have any kind of political understanding, but that they understand that they are each other’s best asset and fuel to defy the laws of political gravity. This prism allows us to understand Pakistani politics through a different analytical lens than the mainstream media narrative and allows us to imagine a more predictable range of outcomes.

First, Imran Khan will complete his term as Maryam is unlikely to stifle his rhetoric. Why doesn’t Maryam slow down her rhetoric? Because it could bring Shehbaz Sharif to power in the matter of a century and would mean risking his precious inheritance, i.e. the party could move to a different lineage, i.e. to the son of Shehbaz. Second, it means that the boys will choose other options than these two; and TLP is a likely candidate, closely followed by PPP. Therefore, the government made it clear that it wanted to crush the TLP and the boys made it clear that they were against the use of violence. But the TLP is unlikely to be ready by 2023 (not a good idea with the Taliban next door) and the unpopular PPP is a caretaker government at best.

This therefore brings us to the most tangy conclusion of this analytical framework. Only two men can become prime minister after the 2023 elections: Imran Khan or Shehbaz Sharif. All other things being constant which means Imran is still the favorite because of Maryam. But here’s the kicker: the 2023 election result doesn’t pivot as much via Rawalpindi as it does via Rawind or London to be more precise. And that makes Nawaz the ultimate selector.

Posted in The Express Tribune on November 28, 2021.

