Pauline Hanson, Donald Trump and Jacqui Lambie enter a theater …





The Wharf Review: Can of WormsSeymour CentreNovember 25 through December 23 Following their farewell appearance under the auspices of the Sydney Theater Company earlier this year, The Wharf Revue is opening a new Can of Worms at the Seymour Center. Little has changed. The costumes are less glitzy and the staging a bit tinkered with, but while the world is still full of narcissists and megalomaniacs, rape apologists and real estate agents, the material flows like abundant, albeit patchy, renewable energy. .

Phil Scott, Mandy Bishop, Jonathan Biggins and Drew Forsythe open a new box of worms Credit: Vishal Pandey

This year’s hits include Jonathan Biggins as Donald Trump, prowling the stage with smooth glee, and Drew Forsythe reprising his Pauline Hanson, flanked by a feverish Mark Latham. Drew Forsythes Pauline Hanson is like a fine wine, improving year by year to the point that he is almost more Pauline than Pauline herself.

Meanwhile, his Elizabeth II crosses the delicate line between pathos and parody: he lands palpable blows on his sons Andrew and Edward before leaving the stage to go ask Philip what he thinks. As for Phil Scott, he’s drawn away from the piano by a wonderfully self-satisfied Kevin Rudd.

Mandy Bishop presents one of the best skits of the night as the lead singer of Gladys and the Premieres. Bishop has Berejiklian’s body language twisting his hand to a T and Biggins is delighted and delicious at the balalaika. Bishop follows his Gladys with a hoarse Jacqui Lambie, delivering one of the best lines of the night. I’ve had some failed roots in my life but, really, Daryl McGuire?

Speaking of duds, a sharp rewrite of Coleridges Kubla Kahn by Bob Carrs is impressive but boring, and a space odyssey – yikes, Palmer the Hutt! is weak. As for the first big issue, a spirited hack of Welcome to the Rock from Come from Away, it recycles decades old material, remember Tampa, do you mind? There are many evocations of the current existential crises of koalas, Covid, climate change – but this edition of the review too often loses its mojo, as well as the zeitgeist.

The strong finale redeems an intermittent night as it takes us to the world of Oz, where heartless realtors and ignorant financiers take Dorothy and Toto down the yellow brick road to meet a distinctly less than magical wizard. The budget may be low, but the energy is high, although the sun is not always shining.

