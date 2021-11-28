Politics
Boris Johnson Announces Stricter Entry Rules To Stop Spread Of Omicron Variant | Seattle weather
LONDON – In a bid to stop the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday evening announced new measures, ranging from mandatory self-quarantine for anyone arriving in the UK to period rules stricter on the wearing of the mask.
The initiatives, including significant changes to entry rules in response to the new variant, are a sign of how countries are reintroducing rules that many thought were dropped.
Earlier today, Britain announced that two cases of the new variant, first identified in South Africa, had been detected in the UK. The cases are linked and linked to trips to southern Africa.
Speaking at an evening press conference at 10 Downing Street, Johnson said anyone entering the country will be asked to take a PCR test on the second day and will need to self-isolate until they are ‘she provides a negative coronavirus test. He also said those who come in contact with someone who tests positive for omicron will need to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.
Face coverings on public transport and in shops will now be mandatory in England after their controversial removal in July. They remained mandatory on public transport and in many indoor spaces in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, who was also present at the briefing, said Britain was moving fast as the risks posed by the omicron appeared to be different from those of the delta variant.
“Delta was primarily driven by the ability to spread very quickly, but less worry about vaccine escape,” he said, referring to fears that current vaccines would be less effective against the ‘omicron. The push to go quickly on omicron is driven by “at least strong theoretical grounds for believing that some degree of vaccine escape is likely,” he said.
The new omicron variant could, “at least, in part, reduce the protection of our vaccines over time,” the prime minister said. The new rules, which will be reviewed in three weeks, will “buy time” for scientists to better understand the variant, he said.
The UK also added four new African countries to its travel “red list” on Saturday, meaning travel is now limited to a total of 10 African countries: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwean. Travelers from these countries will be refused entry to the UK, unless they are British or Irish citizens or residents, in which case they will be required to self-quarantine at a government approved hotel for 10 days .
It was clear Johnson had confidence in the current vaccination schedule as he urged a faster rollout of booster shots. “We don’t yet know exactly how effective our vaccines will be against omicron, but we have good reason to believe that they will at least provide some protection,” he said.
He was asked at the press conference whether the British should consider revamping their plans for Christmas.
Johnson said he was “confident” that Christmas would be “much better than last Christmas”. Considering the severe restrictions imposed on many Brits last December, this is not a particularly high bar.
Sources
2/ https://www.yakimaherald.com/seattle_times/boris-johnson-announces-tougher-entry-rules-to-halt-spread-of-omicron-variant/article_b6be31d6-9785-569c-b46a-7774ebc1b11e.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]