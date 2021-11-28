New Right Cycle Vs Liberal Saga – The New Indian Express





The revenge of history is the return of the past. Values ​​of bygone eras are now emerging from the dusty closet of time to redefine democracy and governance. The expanding global conflict between the right and the liberals has taken the form of a sectarian conflict. In India, it lies between the Hindutva and the secular order. In Turkey, it is between political Islam and democratic values ​​as much as between theocracy and freedom of expression in Saudi Arabia. In Europe, it is between the Church and young people who lose their faith. In the United States, it sits between the evangelical Christian right and the liberal worlds of academia, art, entertainment, gender, and culture. If the anti-secularist moral police of Hindu rights gets bad press around the world, the United States is doing no better. As Narendra Modi ignited Hindu nationalism in India, Donald Trump started redneck evangelism in the United States, Recep Tayyip Erdogan fueled Ottoman futurism in Turkey, and Xi Jinping ignited communist nationalism in China. Although they are nationalist icons in their respective countries, their ideas and ideologies have overtaken personalities. As the liberals struggle against the Hindu concept Rashtra, the white American Christian right has declared war on liberalism. Last week, Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, said: If we are to have a nation under God, which we must, we must have one religion. He said this on the Far Right ReAwaken America tour. Ironically, the first settlers in the United States fled England to escape religious persecution. The September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers were the breaking point and provoked the rise of nationalists against Islam. The rise of white Christian nationalism in the West is a response to immigration, just as the Indian right wing defines Muslims as invaders who have become immigrants. In either case, at the center of the storm is the purity of race and faith. In the 2018-19 Pew Research Center surveys, 65% of American adults identified as Christians, a drop of 12 percentage points over the past decade. During the same period, the proportion of Americans describing themselves as atheists, agnostics, or nothing in particular rose to 26% of the adult population, alarming the white Republican Christian right, which is seeing the religious values ​​of the family eroded. , marriage, anti-abortion and anti-divorce as a consequence of liberal urban lifestyles. In India, the Hindu birth rate was more than three times that of 1950 in 2011. However, the percentage of Hindus in the total Indian population had fallen to 79.8 at the 2011 census from 966 million to 172 million of Muslims. Meanwhile, Muslims have the highest fertility rate (2.6 children per woman in 2015) above 2.1 for Hindus. These changes have provoked a social grouping where the majority sees itself as a victim of secularism. The truth is that society exists as a cyclical continuity of opposites. When liberalism becomes pervasive chaotic, people revert to the stability of conservative ethics. When the conservative ethos becomes too rigid and unipolar, liberal reform storms the doors of unyielding faith. This was the case from Socrates to Raja Ram Mohan Roy. The key to change is the desire for an identity rooted in stability. The paradox is that the nature of stability falters in uncertain times. Ravi Shankar [email protected]

