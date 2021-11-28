Ahead of the Parliament’s winter session, Prime Minister Modi will chair a multi-party meeting today | Latest India News





Ahead of Parliament’s winter session on Monday, the central government led by Narendra Modi called a multi-party meeting, chaired by the prime minister, on Sunday to discuss the session’s agenda and other important business. Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament, called a meeting of Rajya Sabha leaders in the evening to discuss the winter session debates. Read also | Key bills likely to be introduced during the winter session of Parliament These meetings are often called to ensure the proper functioning of the House before the start of the parliamentary session proper. The work on the opening day of the seventh session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be quite important politically this time around as the central government prepares to introduce the Farm Law Repeal Bill 2021 a very important bill to withdraw the three contentious farm laws that rejected year-long protests by farmers’ unions at Delhi border points. However, even though the bill to repeal the three disputed laws has been approved by the Union cabinet and will likely be passed by the Lok Sabha in the next winter session, it may not be enough to appease the protesting farmers, who still demand guaranteed prices for crops. a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Marking a year of dedication, struggle and commitment to the farmers’ protests, Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) Union leader Rakesh Tikait said earlier this week that the guarantee that the MSP remains the one of the main demands of the movement and, as such, the decisions taken by the government during the next parliamentary session will influence the future of the farmers’ struggle. Meanwhile, the opposition is also adamant in discussing the bill in the House to corner the government on agricultural issues. Congress has issued three-line whips in both Houses, asking party MPs to be present on Monday. The party also plans to hold a meeting with other opposing parties an hour before the start of the winter session to work together to raise critical issues of peoples’ concerns and to finalize the two-chamber strategy to highlight the central government failure, especially on three agricultural laws and rising inflation and other burning issues. Read also | Ahead of Parliament’s winter session, Vice President Naidu urges lawmakers to rethink before disrupting the House Notably, the bill to abolish the three agricultural laws, to be presented in the next winter session, states: To allow farmers to sell their products at higher prices and benefit from technological improvements, farmers have had access to agricultural markets which will help them to increase their income. With this goal, three agricultural laws … were enacted, as part of the government’s efforts to improve the condition of farmers, including small farmers and marginal farmers. He also indicates that although only a group of farmers protests against these laws, the government has made efforts to sensitize farmers on the importance of agricultural laws and explain their rationale through several meetings and other forums. . Without removing the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues have been opened for trade in their products, the bill says. The winter session is scheduled to start on Monday November 29 and will last until December 23.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/ahead-of-parliament-s-winter-session-pm-modi-to-chair-all-party-meet-today-101638056175886.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos