Trump calls on Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate Minority Leader





Former President Donald Trump on Friday called on Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate Minority Leader for supporting President Joe Biden’s bipartisan $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill, which was passed by the Senate. Congress earlier this month.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who voted for the bill and angered Trump, trumpeted the overall plan as “good for the country” and even tried to give the Senate credit for passing it.

“It’s not infrastructure and we had 19 Republicans who voted for it. What a pity. But Mitch McConnell gave that. This guy should step down as leader,” Trump said in a Black Friday interview. on Fox Business.

McConnell and 18 other Senate Republicans joined Democrats to pass the infrastructure bill in August. Then, after months of tense negotiations and delays, the House passed the package largely party-favored in a vote by 228-206 on November 5.

Above, this combination of images created on February 16, 2021 shows Trump in Washington, DC on October 27, 2020 and McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 5, 2020. Saul Loeb and Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had warned caucus members against defection, urging Republicans to vote against legislation that would help Biden implement crucial elements of his national agenda.

Yet 13 House Republicans broke with their party to vote for the infrastructure plan. With six progressive lawmakers in revolt, the legislation would not have succeeded without Republican support.

“He broke the bills, and breaking them was bad, but then he gave them two months to get their act together. They were ready to fold. We had them. And then Mitch McConnell gave them two months. This guy. -There has no idea, “Trump said on Friday.

Republican deserters came under heavy fire from far-right members of their own caucuses, including Reps Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who called them “Traitors”.

Trump attacked McConnell earlier this month for his intention not to sign the infrastructure bill through the White House.

“Based on the fact that Old Crow convinced many Republican senators to vote for the bill, greatly jeopardizing their chances of winning re-election, and that he paved the way, he should go to signing and support the contempt of Great Republican Patriots who already castigate him, “he said in a statement.

Trump and McConnell have clashed several times this year over the former president’s baseless election fraud allegations and efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results.

“Mitch McConnell should have challenged this election because even then we had a lot of material to challenge this election,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Iowa last month, the head of the Senate majority Chuck “Schumer would have. McConnell didn’t have the guts.”

Newsweek has contacted McConnell’s office for comment.

