Erick Thohir launches the BUMN movement for a green Indonesia





Planting trees is the obligation of public enterprises to green Indonesia. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir launched the implementation of tree planting BUMN simultaneously on Tree Planting Day in Indonesia on Sunday (11/28). Erick said planting trees is the obligation of public companies to green Indonesia. “We have been exploiting our natural resources for too long and of course, Alhamdulillah, we ourselves are still recognized around the world as the best country that takes care of their forests,” said Erick while planting BUMN trees simultaneously on the Day Indonesian tree planting. on Sunday (28/11). Erick said Indonesia had made real efforts to preserve the environment. It is also a commitment from President Joko Widodo. “So if other countries are talking about the environment, Indonesia is one of the lungs of the world, especially when you see how the president, Mr. President Joko Widodo, immediately descends to carry out the movement. planting. mangrove which will be built in 30 points, “he continued. Erick called on state-owned companies to help the government speed up the planting of 111,000 trees across Indonesia. Erick admitted that he changed SOE’s CSR strategy to focus more on three things, namely education, environment and MSMEs. “Because it’s time for this era of efficiency and of course the directors are also stressed with me because dividends are demanded, so if dividends are to be effective as well, CSR must also be effective,” said Erick. Erick wants the CSR agenda of public enterprises to become a big wave so that they can optimally contribute to the environment, ensure the preparation of the young generation to face the era of disruption, and also for MSMEs in as the backbone of the Indonesian economy. “This BUMN collaborative movement to make Indonesia green is not just for BUMN, but as we can see the regional leaders are here today, so this movement is not a command movement but a movement. from the heart that we are responsible for our future and above all prove it to the world. “If the world talks a lot, we talk a little more,” said Erick.

