Donald Trump Jr. calls LeBron James a ‘bitch’, gets roasted





Earlier this week, LeBron James had a few fans kicked out on the Lakers / Pacers field in Indiana for saying things he “would never say to a fan, and should never say to a fan. a player”. Naturally, Donald Trump Jr. – who was just called an “idiot” by Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney – apparently had nothing better to do this Saturday night than take to Instagram to call “LaSnitch” a “Bitch” on the incident.

He also launched Photoshop to give “LaKaren” a MAGA-meme makeover.

In the wake of James’ attack by “Traitor Tot”, people were quick to point out that the screaming son of the twice impeached former president would likely make him smash his pants if he came face to face. with LeBron James. , one of the most awe-inspiring physical specimens to ever walk the face of the Earth, let alone have the guts to call him a “bitch” in the face.

Lebron is 6’7,245 pounds with zero body fat and one of the fittest athletes in professional sports history. Don Jr is a flabby jerk. Let’s see him say that to his face

– Jer-Bear (@ 757VB757) November 27, 2021

Don Jr. here calls Lebron James a bitch.

I’m sure Donny would definitely say that in front of Lebron.

He’s the toughest, toughest trust baby ever

– Tarence Ferrell (@TarenceTf) November 27, 2021

Don Jr. called LeBron a bitch, knowing full well that he wouldn’t do anything but ask for an autograph if he had ever seen LeBron face to face.

Also, the irony of calling another man a bitch while limiting comments on your post https://t.co/WobkY8SEed

– Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 27, 2021

It’s hilarious how hyper-masculine Don Jr and Matt Gaetz behave on Twitter when it can be said that they wouldn’t know how to hold a shovel or a gas pump hose.

– Book Jockey (@AngelaLovesNY) November 27, 2021

And then there’s also the fact that the most notable accomplishment in Don Jr.’s life is his father’s son.

Donald Trump Jr @DonaldJTrumpJr called LeBron James a bitch for getting a couple kicked out on the field of a game for saying, I hope your son will in a car crash.

Don Jr literally has no personal achievement. Born white. And rich. The end.

Here is the legacy of LeBrons https://t.co/4jbWqMSrUq

– Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 27, 2021

And that’s probably something a few others can relate to.

I’ve always hated LeBron. But if don jr don’t like it, I think I have a new favorite player

– Danny Colwell (@dannyinblue) November 27, 2021

Plus, could it be just a coincidence that “Don Jr” and “moron” have both been trending on Twitter much of this Saturday night?

Don Jr. and Idiot are both all the rage, so I’m going to assume there’s some sort of connection.

– Angry Trump Boss (@DoYourJobTrump) November 27, 2021

Don Jr.’s explosion also inspired famous impressionist Trump JL Cauvin to expand his game a bit.

Finally, here’s something to be thankful for: not having to vacation with Don Jr.

