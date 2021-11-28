micron: restrictions on travelers are tightened and wearing a mask is mandatory in the United Kingdom after the arrival of the variant of the coronavirus in the country





7 hours Image source, Reuters Legend, Boris Johnson announces measurements in the presence of the micron, the new variant of the coronavirus. Restrictions to contain the coronavirus and its new variant, the micron, return to the UK. This was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that from next week the use of masks will be mandatory in shops and public transport. Johnson said the measures are part of a series of restrictions that aim to combat and contain the new variant of the virus, the micron. Likewise, everyone entering the UK will need to undergo a PCR test and contacts of new cases of the variant will need to self-isolate, even if they are fully vaccinated. Image source, Reuters However, the Prime Minister said this Christmas will be “considerably better” than 2020. The measures are “temporary and preventive”, he added. Johnson announced the restrictions at a press conference after the detection of two-micron cases in the country was confirmed. Authorities said the two were linked and linked to trips to South Africa. The new variant was first reported in South Africa on Wednesday, and early data suggests it has an increased risk of re-infection, even in people who have been vaccinated. “Our scientists are learning more by the hour and it appears that the micron spreads very quickly and can spread between people who are on a full immunization schedule,” Johnson explained. The Prime Minister acknowledged that “border measures can only minimize and delay the arrival of a new variant instead of completely stopping it”, so he urged citizens to help “contain the spread to the interior of the country “. In three weeks, when the effectiveness of the measures is reviewed, the government hopes to have better information on the “maintenance of effectiveness” of the vaccines. Image source, Getty Images Last year, covid restrictions were tightened across the UK in the days leading up to the Christmas holidays, amid an increase in cases. Countries around the world are introducing travel bans and restrictions on those coming from South African countries in an attempt to contain the spread of the variant. Senior government medical adviser Professor Chris Whitty said there was a “reasonable chance” that the vaccines would be less effective against the new variant, but stressed that people who are vaccinated or are given the dose of booster will be less likely to be vaccinated. become seriously ill. You can now receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss our best content.

