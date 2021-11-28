AD Ports Group to invest in logistics related projects in Turkey





AD Ports Group and Turkeys Turkiye Varlik Fonu have signed a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate on major investment opportunities for port development and operations, and to coordinate efforts to review other logistics-related investment projects in Turkey. This was done in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The agreement was signed by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group, and Salim Arda Ermut, CEO of Turkiye Varlik Fonu. The ceremony took place in Turkey. Under the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate to explore and examine a range of investment opportunities in Turkey, establishing a joint steering committee to assess all investment opportunities and foster business relations between the two sides. The agreement will strengthen AD Ports Group’s position as a leading integrated port and logistics entity in the region and increase trade between the UAE and Turkey. Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: AD Ports Group is delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with Turkiye Varlik Fonu, recognizing the important economic and technological development that our collaboration can bring. Turkey offers a wide range of important and attractive investments for AD Ports Group, and we believe that Turkiye Varlik Fonu will be an ideal partner to help implement our ambitious plans. This long-term agreement is part of our global strategy to reinvent global trade and logistics, under the leadership of our wise leadership. AD Ports Group continues to dramatically improve its global presence by signing strategic collaboration agreements with leading organizations in Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. The Group deploys its expertise in the operation of world-class ports, industrial cities and free zones and logistics services in support of these international agreements. Salim Arda Ermut, CEO of Turkiye Varlik Fonu, said: We are delighted to work with AD Ports Group on a wide range of national measures to strengthen our commercial, maritime and logistics sectors. Turkey has a number of world-class port assets, and the collaboration with AD Ports Group will help raise the range of services and the quality of infrastructure to the next level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbnme.com/logistics-news/ad-ports-group-to-invest-in-logistics-related-projects-in-turkey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos