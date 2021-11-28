PM clears multibillion dollar Saudi loan program





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the summary drafted by the Finance Division to relaunch Saudi Arabia’s $ 3 billion support program to Pakistan in the form of safe deposits and $ 1.2 billion in oil supply on deferred payments.

The Prime Minister approved the summary while the Federal Cabinet approved the package in this regard. The summary notes that the draft has been forwarded to the Prime Minister for the deposit agreement between the two states. The draft was reviewed and approved by the Ministry of Justice as well as the Attorney General’s Office of Pakistan before being sent to the Prime Minister.

The summary also states that the one-year deal would bring an annual rate of profit of four percent.

A separate summary drafted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs referred to the oil installation amounting to $ 100 million per month for one year, which it said can also be extended for another year with mutual consent.

He noted that the financing conditions include the purchase price by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) as well as a margin of 3.80 pc.

Minister of Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan authorized the submission of the summary to the federal cabinet. The Federal Minister of Information, Fawad Chaudhry, also confirmed the resumption of the agreement concerning both the field and the oil installation.

The move comes a few weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, the Minister of Information said that all legal issues related to the transfer of the $ 3 billion deposit have been resolved and Pakistan will receive the amount this week. “All the legal formalities for the transfer of money have been completed,” Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on Friday. He said the loan would bring Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves to $ 20 billion.

As part of the aid, Saudi Arabia will also offer Pakistan an oil deferred payment facility of $ 1.2 billion per year. This development was announced last month when Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during a visit to the kingdom. The $ 3 billion Saudi deposit would help bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves which have fallen by $ 691 million due to foreign debt repayments.

According to Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, the package “will help ease pressures on our trade and exchange accounts due to soaring global commodity prices.”

Over the past few days, the value of the Pakistani rupee has depreciated against the dollar, taking the greenback to a record high of Rs 178.30. Experts suggest that the Saudi package will ease pressure on the rupee and have a positive impact on the market.

