Charlottesville verdict is another missed opportunity for Republicans to disown hate





Despite a $ 25 million jury verdict against a group of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and organizers of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., Republican leaders, once again, will fail the opportunity to repudiate the alt-right.

It is now an old story with a familiar pattern: denial, silence, and historical revisionism.

Four years ago, after former President Donald Trump called some of the murderous rally attendees very good people, Republicans had a chance to clarify their position.

Torchlight fanatics chanted, Jews will not replace us! An outspoken neo-Nazi drove his car into counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, 32.

It was an easy call for a normal political party.

Republicans could have published a historic denunciation of sectarianism.

They could have denounced anti-Semitism.

They could have announced that there was no place for white nationalists in the party.

They could have drawn a clear red line against political violence and attempts to normalize violence.

Instead, for the most part, Republicans looked away, fell silent, or accepted Trump’s denials that he actually said what he said.

In many ways, the response in Charlottesville was a dress rehearsal for the rights response to the January 6 insurgency. The same group that has flatly denied that Trump praised racists as very good people are now offering revisionist versions of what happened on Capitol Hill.

In the Charlottesville trial, we heard all the usual justifications and defenses: that it was about free speech, that the violence was in self-defense, and that no one could have known that it would have any effect. fatal outcome.

Ultimately, however, there was no concealment of the ugliness.

During the trial, one of the rally participants, Southern League president Michael Hill, was asked about a pledge he posted online. He was asked to read it aloud in the courtroom: I pledge to be a white supremacist, racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic and any other kind of phobe that benefits my people, so help -Me God, he read.

Then he added: I still have these opinions.

For much of the alt-right, the trial has become the focal point of their white supremacist race war. Far-right supporters maintained an online cheering section full of jubilant rants against blacks and Jews, The New York Times reported, while the defendants themselves commented.

Ultimately, the Charlottesville civil lawsuit will likely end as a historic footnote, but it will have consequences nonetheless as it comes at a time of growing threat.

But this time, at least, there will be a responsibility for the leaders.

The White Nationalist courtroom defeat came just days after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot two men and injured the third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

White supremacist groups were quick to seize the verdict as a victory and a call to arms. A white nationalist hate group has found the hero we’ve been waiting for in Kyle Rittenhouse, tweeted Southern Poverty Law Center reporter Michael Edison Hayden.

In far-right communities, Rittenhouse has been sanctified (joining the ranks of mass shooters like the Christchurch shooters, El Paso, Norway), tweeted Alex Newhouse, deputy director of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies Center on Terrorism, Extremism. and Counterterrorism. . The verdict has already been rallied to justify racial violence.

On Telegram, a member of the Proud Boys exulted: “The left will not stop until its body is piled up like cordwood, according to NPR.

Sadly, calls for violence are no longer confined to the far reaches of the rights fever swamps.

Last month, at an event hosted by the right-wing group Turning Point USA, a participant asked: When can we use guns? The audience applauded, The Atlantic reported. How many elections are they going to steal before they kill these people?

Right-wing figures have also written fictitious fantasies of racial violence. Kurt Schlichter is a columnist on the conservative Townhall.com website and is the guest host of Hugh Hewitts’ nationwide radio show. He has also written a series of books showcasing what one reviewer called the White Genocide Paranoia and Race War Fancy.

The self-published Kelly Turnbull series by Schlichters, writes Christian Vanderbrouk, imagines a red state / blue state split, the latter now being a progressive dystopia called the People’s Republic of North America, where whites have been impoverished and left homeless by repair taxes. In the books, Schlichter describes a brutal and hyperviolent all-out war.

In Schlichters’ books, which are widely praised on the right, the number of progressives, minorities and even the police is extraordinarily high. This can be seen as hyperbole and a lulz trigger of lib at least until the start of the shoot.

This is the lesson of Charlottesville and January 6. Everything is cosplay, bravado, and pretense. Until it doesn’t.

A mature political party would sense the danger and reduce the rhetoric. A decent political party would kick out fanatics and extremists. A responsible political party would purge supporters of violence.

Don’t expect this to happen anytime soon.

Last week, Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (who tweeted an animated video depicting the murder of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y.) suggested presenting Rittenhouse with a Congressional Medal of Honor. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Sponsored legislation to give the armed teen a Congressional Gold Medal. Other GOP congressmen including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida; Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina; and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado vied for an internship.

And just days after Rittenhouse was acquitted of the homicide charges, the former president welcomed him to Mar-a-Lago. We see Rittenhouse with Trump, giving a thumbs-up gesture, basking in the worship and approval of MAGA World.

The rest of the GOP will follow or just pretend not to see.

