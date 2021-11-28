Expressing Jokowi’s rejection, Erick Thohir: Our mining industry is under pressure





SOE Minister Erick Thohir has revealed the reason for President Jokowi’s rejection of the mining supply agreement. Photo / Doc

JAKARTA – Minister of public enterprises – Minister of public enterprises Erick Thohir explained President Joko Widodo’s refusal to sign a supply chain agreement for raw materials mining with a number of countries. The rejection was made at the G20 multilateral cooperation forum in Rome and at the COP26 in Glasgow some time ago. Also read: Target of young leaders reached, Erick Thohir names 4 pillars According to Erick, the reason the president refused to sign the supply chain deal was because Indonesia was required to send as much mining raw materials as possible to a number of countries. “Mr. President doesn’t want to sign at the G20 when it comes to the supply chain, (because) one of them is that we are under pressure from the mining industry to send as many as possible. to other countries, “said Erick, quoted on Sunday (11/28/2021). The government believes that the export of mining raw materials will only boost the economy of other countries. Even if he admits that he is not anti-foreigner, natural resources (SDA) must be used for the benefit of the national economy. “We are not anti-foreigners, but it is right that our natural resources are used to the maximum for our economic growth. Our market must be used to the maximum for the economic growth of our nation,” he said. Erick pointed out that Indonesia is strongly committed to transforming a green economy (green economy) for the world. Because the environment is the future of future generations that must be protected. Read also : Pakistani scientist named most influential computer scientist On the other hand, if the green economy program is often taken up by many countries around the world and is judged to benefit only certain countries, the government will firmly reject it. “But, if this green economy is infiltrated in the interests of our interests so that we do not become a developed country, that is something we must reject,” he said. (uka)

