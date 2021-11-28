ECP invited to settle without delay the financing file of the PTI – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) called on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to rule without further delay on Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding affair that lasted seven years. all relevant evidence.

The case related to the financing of the PTI from prohibited sources is a story of historic fraud, said PPP Information Secretary and Member of the National Assembly Shazia Marri on Saturday.

She said the ECP had all the evidence and therefore should decide the case as soon as possible, according to a statement released by the PPP’s media office.

Ms Marri alleged that the PTI government was doing everything possible to block the announcement of the ECP’s verdict in the foreign funding case. She alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised funds for his cancer hospital through checks on behalf of the PTI from prohibited foreign sources.

The PPP leader said that the prime minister who launched the slogan of responsibility wanted to escape his own responsibility.

One of the founding members of the PTI and a dissident of the party, Akbar S. Babar, had filed a complaint for foreign funding against the leadership of the PTI, including its chairman Imran Khan and the then general secretary, Dr. Arif Alvi, in November 2014.

In his petition to the ECP, Mr Babar, once known as a close confidant of Mr Khan, alleged that PTI leaders were involved in illegal fundraising, corruption, money laundering and embezzlement of party funds under the laws on the financing of political parties.

For more than a year, the court proceedings remained pending before the ECP, as the PTI filed a summons in October 2015 before the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) with the aim of restricting the examination of its cases. accounts by the ECP. In February 2017, the IHC referred the matter back to the ECP for a further review of its jurisdiction.

Later, the PTI, in a tit-for-tat move, also filed similar complaints against the PPP and the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and asked the ECP to review the accounts of all political parties registered under the same reference conditions that were followed in the case of the foreign financing of the PTI.

After the last hearing of the case on October 11, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, who is a petitioner in cases against opposition parties, claimed that the ECP had authorized the PTI to take knowledge of documents related to foreign financing cases against PML. -N and PPP.

The Minister alleged that the PML-N hid seven accounts while the PPP hid 12 accounts from the ECP.

The next day, however, PPP Finance Secretary Senator Saleem Mandviwala not only refuted the ministers’ claims but also asked the ECP to take note of the false and incorrect statement made by the Minister of State. .

Mandviwala called the ministers’ statement an attempt to influence the outcome of the foreign funding case heard by the ECP against the country’s three main political parties.

Posted in Dawn, le 28 November 2021

