Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored with a tune in the whistling Kongthong village of Meghalaya





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was grateful for this kind gesture. (To file) The Kongthong village of Meghalaya, also known as the “whistling village”, recently honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi by inscribing it in a unique tradition that dates back several centuries. In this village, located in the lush, rolling hills of the northeastern state, everyone’s name is a melody as mothers compose a special melody for each child upon birth. Everyone in the village, inhabited by the Khasi people, then addresses the person with the individual little tune or the whistle for life. They also have conventional “real” names, but they are rarely used. Kongthong, about 60 km from the capital Shillong, has long been cut off from the rest of the country, several hours of difficult walking from the nearest town, and the center has taken the initiative to put the village on the map by promoting tourism. The Ministry of Tourism recently nominated the village for the OMT competition for the best tourist villages in India. To thank the Prime Minister for his efforts, a song was composed by a woman from the village in his honor. A video of the same was shared by Prime Minister Modi after it was posted by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Twitter. Thank you to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Indian government is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of the Meghalaya. And yes, we also saw some great photos from the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks very beautiful. @SangmaConradhttps://t.co/9ibr8eM1zd Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021 “Honorable PM Narendra Modi, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honor and in thanks for the efforts of the Indian government to promote the village as a premier tourist destination,” the Chief Minister tweeted. “Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Indian government is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of the Meghalaya. And yes, we also saw some great photos from the recent cherry blossom festival in the state. C ‘is beautiful. @ SangmaConrad, “replied the Prime Minister. In the video, a woman named Kong Shidiat Khongsit can be seen, sitting outside a wooden hut, humming a tune in honor of the prime minister. The video clip also shows the melodious village landscape with green hills and forest areas. The custom of attributing tunes to residents here is known as “jingrwai lawbei” which means “song of the first wife of the clan”, a reference to the mythical original mother of the Khasi people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/watch-prime-minister-narendra-modi-honoured-with-a-tune-in-whistling-village-kongthong-of-meghalaya-2627755 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos