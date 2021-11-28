Steve Cortes: Former Trump adviser sacked from Newsmax because bosses can’t trust him





Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes has reportedly lost his job at right-wing television network Newsmax after clashing with management over the company’s vaccination or coronavirus testing policy.

The former bond trader, who for the past six months has hosted an overnight show alongside former One America News correspondent Jennifer Pellegrino, is expected to do his final show early next week, the Daily reported on Friday. Beast.

In recent days, Mr Cortes has vigorously opposed his employer’s decision to require workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or to undergo weekly tests instead of vaccination. Earlier this month, he lashed out at policy that is identical to the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate that the Labor Department is trying to impose on companies with more than 100 workers in a tweet.

I will not abide by any organization attempting to enforce Bidens’ capricious and unscientific mandate of medical apartheid, he wrote. I will not have to give the injection, nor will I disclose my immunization status. No one should be forced to choose between medical confidentiality and their job.

Shortly after the Daily Beast published its report, Mr Cortes doubled down in another tweet in which he simply wrote: Don’t comply!

A source who spoke to the outlet said Newsmax management was also tired of Mr. Cortes’ inflammatory rhetoric, which forced his show to air with a delay to give network bosses a chance to censor the comments potentially. problematic.

This has been going on for some time, a Newsmax staff member reportedly said, later adding that Mr Cortes’ show was running late because his employer couldn’t trust him.

While many prominent pro-Trump media figures have made opposition to Covid-19 vaccines a way for the Conservatives to voice their opposition to the Biden administration, Mr Cortes’ employer has turned to crack down on staff who use anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Earlier this month, the network pulled the airwaves off White House correspondent Emerald Robinson after claiming that Covid-19 vaccines contain an ingredient that will make recipients luminescent and suggested that this ingredient (which is not not actually in vaccines) could be the biblical Mark of the Beast.

Newsmaxs founder and CEO Christopher Ruddy has previously praised the Biden administration’s efforts to encourage vaccination against Covid-19.

In July, Mr. Ruddy, a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, wrote an editorial for the Newsmax website in which he wrote that Mr. Biden had done a good job and the right thing pushing hard on the deployment. vaccine.

The Independent has contacted Mr. Cortes for comment.

