Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















Going forward, the market is expected to continue to be under pressure until clarification emerges on the dangerousness of this new variant of Covid. Already, the market is precarious as to when the Fed will raise interest rates, said Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week


Trends News

Comedian Munawar Faruqui hints at the end of his career




namePriceSwitch% variation
Indiabulls Hsg246.5519.908.78
Sbi470.50-20.05-4.09
ntpc128.85-6.35-4.7
Rec.130.05-3.65-2.73

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting