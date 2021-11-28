PKB President reveals motives for pressure on Jokowi at G20 summit





Jakarta – The President of Commission VI DPR RI Faisol Riza confirmed the pressures that had been received by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on G20 summit related to the delivery of mining products. Faisol spoke of the geopolitical forces behind the pressure President Jokowi received at the G20 summit. “It’s true (Indonesia is under pressure),” Faisol said speaking to detik.com, Sunday (11/28/2021). Faisol explained that those who pressured President Jokowi did not want Indonesia, in terms of shipping mining products, to be close to just one country. Those lobbying fear that a country linked to Indonesia will monopolize the delivery of the processing of said mining products. “Basically, they don’t want Indonesia to establish a special relationship with just one country,” Faisol said. “It is true,” he added, confirming concerns about pressure exerted by Jokowi over a potential monopoly on a country’s shipment of mining products. President Jokowi is known to have implemented a policy of banning nickel exports. Faisol suggested that the government has also developed more specific policies to regulate derivatives of mining products. “The suggestion, from a political point of view, should be made of more specific policies to regulate various derivatives of mining products,” said the chairman of the PKB DPP. “And from the point of view of the real sector, efforts to build the ecosystem of the mining sector must be strengthened,” he continued. Previously reported, SOE Minister Erick Thohir revealed that Indonesia has come under pressure from other countries to deliver mining products. Erick said Indonesia was under pressure to send as many mining products as possible to other countries. “Mr. President does not want to sign at the G20 concerning Supply Chain. Why? One of them is that we are under pressure to send our mining industry as much as possible to other countries, ”said Erick in the scientific oration“ Globalization and digitalization: post-pandemic SOE strategy ”held by Universitas Brawijaya, Saturday (11/27/2021). (zak / gbr)

