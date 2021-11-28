How justice in Pakistan has always been the handmaid of the army and its generals





Pakistan’s former chief justice reportedly told judge not to release Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam before 2018 general election

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad. Wikimedia Commons

Pakistani justice has been the handmaid of the generals since army chief Ayub Khan staged the first coup in 1958. Judges have sanctified this coup and subsequent army coups. In doing so, at every opportunity, they broke their oath to uphold the Constitutions and the law. Even during times of civilian rule, most judges have always been willing to comply with the orders of the military. A glaring example of such cowardly conduct became public this month. And, the judge involved is nothing less than a former chief justice of the country.

An affidavit before a notary on November 10 in London by Rana Muhammad Shamim, who was chief justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal of Gilgit-Baltistan (in POK), reached the media in Pakistan on November 15. Shamim said that in July 2018, Saqib Nisar, then Chief Justice of Pakistan, ordered a high court judge in Pakistan to deny bail to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz until the the country’s 2018 general election ended. Shamim revealed that the conversation took place in his presence. He also said he told Nisar that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were falsely involved and wrongly convicted. To this Nisar said, Rana Sahib the chemistry of Punjab is different from Gilgit Baltistan.

Unsurprisingly, Nisar denied the contents of Shamim’s affidavit. A complaint was also filed against Shamim for taking a false oath and making allegations against Nisar to help his benefactor, Nawaz Sharif. It can be mentioned that Pakistani media did not disclose the name of the High Court judge who is mentioned in Shamim’s affidavit.

Six days after Shamim’s affidavit appeared in the media, a Pakistani FactFocus website released an audio clip in which Nisar is clearly heard telling a stranger that institutions, this is how the Pakistani military is sometimes called in Pakistan, want Nawaz Sharif sentenced and his daughter too. This is because Imran Khan has to win. We hear the stranger mutter that he doesn’t have enough to act against the girl. In response, Nisar says he told his friends, but they insist and say that the independence of the judiciary will then be called into question. Nisar called the manufactured audio, but FactFocus claims it was verified by an American company Garrett Discovery.

Shamim’s audio clip and allegations are deeply embarrassing to the Pakistani military, Imran Khan and of course the justice system. They confirm the widespread perception in Pakistan and abroad as well that the military has adopted all means to ensure that Nawaz Sharif loses the 2018 elections and that Khan succeeds. Therefore, the moniker chosen instead of elected that is used by Khan’s political opponents to describe his political position is appropriate. The military advertising machine is now doing its best through its friendly media channels to expose Shamim and FactFocus as well as Garrett Discovery. They also use bullying; Garrett Discovery executives claimed to have received threatening phone calls.

The measures taken by the army and the government of Imran Khan are unlikely to erase the doubts that have arisen. Indeed, Shamim’s affidavit and audio clip will further erode Khan’s credibility. It is now widely believed that Khan has been unable to provide effective leadership. Despite the cracks in his relationship with Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, he continues to enjoy the patronage of the forces so far. However, questions arise as to the duration of the status quo. This is a question of the fate of a government. More important issues arising from Shamim’s affidavit and audio clip concern the institutional and constitutional structure of Pakistan, including those relating to the country’s judicial system.

In an editorial on November 22, the respected Pakistani newspaper Dawn wrote: The system cannot endure much more without suffering irreparable damage to its prestige and credibility. This is why its guardians must act urgently to uncover the facts and act on the conclusions. He added: In all this darkness, what is clear is that the upper magistracy cannot remain on the fence in this saga. For too long there has been a steady stream of corrosive stories that some have reported, others have whispered behind closed doors about outside influence in the corridors of justice.

Some courageous Pakistani judges have been aware of the deplorable state of the state judiciary. However, it is unlikely that justice can be restored without the Pakistani military relinquishing its iron grip on the country. Its hold is not reduced even during periods of civilian rule. His popularity among the people can sometimes drop a notch or two, but he has instilled in them a firm belief that he is the only shield against India. This means a basic level of popular support without erosion for it.

Is there any hope that Pakistani justice will one day become independent? This is unlikely because as an institution it has always bowed to the generals. He used the dubious doctrine of the necessity of the state to legitimize all military coups. He sent Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the gallows in 1979 in what many judges themselves concede was nothing but judicial murder. Even now, in cases where he demobilizes Pakistani security forces, such as the disappearance of people in Balochistan, he ultimately allows the forces to get away with their illegal acts. There is also no doubt that the Supreme Court of Pakistan acted against Nawaz Sharif and his daughter in the Panama Papers cases on very light motives. It is not that the Sharifs are honest and clean, but the judgments against them were full of prejudice against them.

As an institution, Pakistani justice will ignore voices that ask it to act in accordance with the Constitution. Like other organs of the Pakistani state, it will always bend and remain deformed allowing men in khaki to prevail.

The writer is a former Indian diplomat who served as Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan and Myanmar, and Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The opinions expressed are personal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/how-judiciary-in-pakistan-has-always-been-the-handmaiden-of-army-and-its-generals-10170651.html

