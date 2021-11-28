Politics
WHO – You can’t be Xi-rious! | Taiwan News
KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) made a major political announcement on the COVID-19 pandemic.
No, they were not apologizing for ignoring the letter the Taiwanese authorities sent them in December 2019 warning them of the human-to-human transmission of a new strain of coronavirus in Wuhan, a warning that could have helped the world to avoid the worst of a pandemic that has claimed more than 5 million lives worldwide.
They also did not recognize that their investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology was fundamentally flawed.
Instead, after extensive consultation, in-depth reviews, and convening a group of experts from around the world, they announced that they had agreed on what to call the new variants. important of the virus.
It was patiently explained to the world that describing a strain that had emerged in India as ‘the Indian variant’ was racist – just as we were repeatedly told at the start of the pandemic that we shouldn’t call COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”
Their carefully considered solution was to use the Greek alphabet, assigning a different letter to each new variant. Fine. It’s as good a system as any, but why the WHO has had to spend so much time and resources deciding this at the height of a pandemic is an enigma.
It’s probably safe to say that no Greek speaker was involved in the decision because, presumably, they would have realized that it wouldn’t take too many COVID-19 variants to start experiencing problems.
At the end of September, the Variant Mu was officially named. It has been classified as a significant new variant although it was first identified in Colombia as early as January.
Then another significant variant emerged, this time in Botswana. It is time for WHO’s much-vaunted naming system to kick in again.
Except there was a problem. The next letter in the Greek alphabet was Nu. That would make the name of the new variety the “Nu variant”, and while that might work for a while, as soon as another variant emerges, things could get confusing – for English speakers at least.
A predictable problem, you would have thought, but whatever. WHO can just skip a letter; no one will notice.
Except then they had an even bigger problem because the next letter in the Greek alphabet is Xi. When spoken, the Xi is pronounced “eye-zz,” but when written, it is the same as the name of the Chairman of the Communist Party of China (CCP).
Normally that wouldn’t be a problem. After all, Xi Jinping () created a personality cult in China as part of his strategy to cling to power, so naming his name is generally welcomed by the CCP.
But perhaps naming a variant of a virus originating in China, has been covered up by the Chinese government with the consent of the WHO, and has caused the deaths of millions of people, disrupting the lives of nearly everyone on the planet and fractured the world economy, is not the kind of ego boost that Xi seeks.
This left the WHO with little choice but to skip the letter Xi as well.
So now the WHO is talking about the “Omicron” variant and trying to ignore the bad outlook on another of their decisions, which illustrates too clearly how far their strings are being pulled by Beijing.
This is a minor annoyance in the grand scheme of things and it will fall apart quickly, especially if “Omicron” turns out to be as difficult as some initial assessments suggest. But this serves to show the undue influence that China exerts on international organizations as well as the characteristic lack of foresight in the WHO’s handling of the entire pandemic.
But one thing is certain. If there was a Greek letter called “Tsai” we certainly wouldn’t be “Xi-ing”, the WHO being almost as cautious.
