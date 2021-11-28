Caring for ASEAN, Caring for Asia -Africa – Kompas.id

Amid accusations of declining role on the international stage, Indonesia continues to show its contribution. As of December 1, Indonesia will take over the chairmanship of the G-20, an association of 19 countries plus the European Union that controls 85% of the world’s gross domestic product. In addition, Indonesia has always played its role as the guardian of ASEAN unity. These tasks must be accomplished as Indonesia strives to realize its national interests.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi said the most serious challenge was the rivalry of the great powers. The impact was felt as far as Southeast Asia. “The challenges don’t get any easier and it turns out that if we look at the rivalry it doesn’t decrease when we experience a pandemic,” he said in a special interview with Compass, Tuesday 23/11/2021, in Jakarta.

In ASEAN, the issue is not only the rivalry of major external powers. In recent months, ASEAN has had to grapple with the effects of the coup in Myanmar. Myanmar is part of the ASEAN family. “There are several things that ASEAN is currently trying to help, namely how Myanmar can conduct an inclusive dialogue so that democracy can be restored,” Retno said.

The 59-year-old diplomat has repeatedly emphasized Myanmar’s position as an ASEAN family. “If there are any principles of the ASEAN Charter that are under threat, we must speak as one family,” Retno added.

When the President (Joko Widodo) said within ASEAN that we speak as one family, it was not lip service that we are one family. We mean it, we mean it (We really mean it), said Retno. While we are to be firm in principle, that does not mean that we do not like our family members.

In Myanmar’s recent problems, from the Rohingya crisis to the February 1 coup, Indonesia has been very active in trying to find a solution. Retno’s marathon diplomacy in a number of Southeast Asian countries shortly after the coup, followed by encouragement from President Joko Widodo, ASEAN hosted a special high-level conference (KTT) , April 24, 2021, in Jakarta. As a result, the consensus of the five ASEAN leaders has become the guideline for resolving the political crisis in Myanmar.

Retno said ASEAN will not expel Myanmar. ASEAN will try to continue to embrace Myanmar. If it can be fixed, why not, he said.

As has been done over the past decades, Indonesia continues to put the interests of the people of Myanmar first. Indonesia is very interested in Myanmar’s stability. As the closest region, Southeast Asia will be affected by anything that develops in Myanmar.

Retno said that handling the Myanmar issue is a form of Indonesia’s responsibility to ASEAN. As the largest country in the region, Indonesia has the greatest responsibility towards ASEAN. Indonesia’s main task is to maintain the unity and centrality of ASEAN. In order to play a central role, it is important for ASEAN to ensure that Southeast Asia remains peaceful and stable.

If the Myanmar issue is not resolved, Retno continued, ASEAN may be deemed uncredible if we cannot resolve this issue as a family. You can imagine, if ASEAN is no longer seen as credible in the midst of the situation we described earlier, what will happen to ASEAN.

The momentum of the G-20

While fulfilling its role as ASEAN’s elder brother, Indonesia will also begin to chair the G-20. As with other cross-border organizations, Retno did not deny that there were differences between members of the G-20.

If you expect to always listen, you can’t. We just can’t always be in tune with other countries. Here and there there are differences. However, what is important is how we deal with these differences, he said.

Indonesia has chosen the theme Recover Together, Recover Stronger during the G-20 Presidency. The theme is based on concerns over the rivalry that intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, dealing with a pandemic requires the cooperation of the entire international community. If we don’t work together, (we) will not come out of the pandemic. He won’t get any stronger, Retno said.

Indonesia translates the theme of the G-20 presidency into three issues. First, to strengthen the global health architecture. Indonesia continues to support the World Health Organization (WHO) as a central role in global health governance. On the other hand, Indonesia also sees the need to prepare for the impact of the pandemic in the future. The Covid-19 shows that the international community is not ready to face a pandemic.

Rich countries are rushing to buy and stock medicines and vaccines. Meanwhile, developing countries and poor countries are still struggling to get all of these things.

COMPASS The G-20 Summit Sherpa meeting will be held in Jakarta and Bali in early December. During a restricted meeting at the Jakarta State Palace on Monday 11/22/2021, President Joko Widodo hopes Indonesia can accommodate the arrival of the country’s delegation under controlled pandemic conditions.

Through its presidency of the G-20, Indonesia wishes to encourage an international system of support to developing countries and poor countries to deal with pandemics in the future. During his presidency, Indonesia and a number of countries attempted to push for a new pandemic preparedness agreement. Our presidency is not fighting only for the interests of the G-20. Indonesia is making the voice of developing countries heard, Retno said.

The second issue of concern to Indonesia is the energy transition. Indonesia wants to encourage investment transfer and technology transfer to help energy transition in developing countries. The third issue is the digital transition.

The energy transition is expensive. In the context of Indonesia, it takes a lot of money to develop geothermal electricity. As a country in the region of many volcanoes, Indonesia’s geothermal energy potential is estimated at 26 gigawatts (GW). This amount is almost equal to 36% of the total electricity produced by Indonesia in 2021, or 71 GW. However, not all of Indonesia’s geothermal potential has been used. In addition to limited funds, geothermal development is widely rejected.

Indonesia, according to Retno, is not just fighting for investment and technology transfer for the energy transition to Indonesia. Indonesia is also trying to extend it to other developing countries. Indonesia continues to play its role as a voice for developing countries.

The role of hindsight?

Indonesia has played the deadpan role for developing countries since the Afro-Asian Conference and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Other countries recognized him, among others, by providing the opportunity as the first speaker at the NAM commemoration meeting. This recognition is proof that Indonesia’s role on the international stage has not diminished.

Retno has dismissed accusations in some circles that Indonesia’s global diplomatic position has recently declined. We carry with us the spirit of Asia and Africa. We are never serious to keep (take care of) Africa. During (the reign of) Pak Jokowi, we took care of Africa. There are several forums with Africa, Retno explained, while revealing plans to open embassies in Yaoundé (Cameroon) and Accra (Ghana) in the near future.

We used to talk about Africa-Africa. In fact, we are now. We walk the floor, we don’t just talk, Retno says.

Indonesia has also consistently implemented a free and active foreign policy. The implementation of Indonesia’s foreign policy always prioritizes the national interest. However, at the operational level of diplomacy, Indonesia may seem close to some parties, but in principle it remains in line with the principle of being free and active.

It is impossible to stay in the middle. Because our national interests sometimes have to lead us to collaborate with country A, for other interests with country B, for other interests we have to collaborate with country C. We keep trying to play that, said Retno .