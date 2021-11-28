Reviews | Republicans have a golden opportunity. They’ll probably blow it up.





Last weekend I reflected on what the Democratic Party should expect from politics after Covid, the hope that Joe Biden’s popularity will rise again under normalcy conditions, the danger that the party leftists are losing ground in several different demographic groups. Now, after a thank-you interlude, let’s take a look at what post-Covid politics on the Republican side might look like.

Republicans have much to be thankful for. In the years since George W. Bush, their party staggered without ruling ideology, veering from one fantasy style of politics to another, and twice named a ridiculously unfit reality TV star to the presidency. Yet through it all, the party has never collapsed, has never fallen more than a distance from power, and has almost always retained some ability to block Democrats, which is the one thing that his constituents can get along.

This pattern seems unlikely to be broken even if the Bidens poll figures rebound between 2022 and 2023. In this scenario, Republicans are likely to narrowly recapture the House of Representatives, returning to the position they occupied immediately after the election. last November as a minority coalition, but a big one rather than a rump, which thanks to its structural advantages can still hope to hold at least part of Congress and make a few lucky forays into the White House.

But in a way, that advantage is also the main Republican weakness, and the party’s chance to avoid deep punishment for all of its follies is why these follies are likely to continue. The Democratic Party’s troubles, the danger of its progressive shift costing it conservative-leaning minority votes, even as anti-Trump suburban voters might return to the GOP, create an opportunity for Republicans to win genuine popular majorities at the level. national, on the Bush scale in 2004 if not quite Ronald Reagan. But the fact that they don’t need to be a majority coalition to wield some power means they’re more likely to make bad choices and stay pretty much where they are.

The alternative, the party’s best post-Covid scenario, was seen in Glenn Youngkins Virginia’s campaign, which essentially mixed elements of Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 with Mitt Romney in 2012, while shedding the baggage that stood in the way. the two men to win. popular majorities. Youngkin has a Romney-style character, corporate suit and awesome family man, but where the Bain Capital man found himself captive to the party’s dogma of tax and duty cuts, the he former Carlyle group leader has pledged higher education spending and tax cuts that benefit the lower middle class, playing against corporate-Republican and supply-side stereotypes.

Meanwhile, Youngkin imitated Trump not only in his relatively populist promises, but also in his willingness to choose cultural fights in this case, over critical race theory in schools that other moderate Republicans might avoid. But then, in many other ways, he was anti-Trump: decent rather than brutal, reasonable rather than paranoid, keeping the plot at bay, reassuring rather than apocalyptic.

So that’s all the GOP needs at the national level to fully exploit its post-Covid opportunities, a more populist economic agenda, a willingness to lead the fight to the progressive left (but with a smile) and an end to the plot. Trumpian.

But do enough party actors really want this combination? At the elite level, there are a handful of politicians and candidates who continue to grope for a more populist agenda and a bunch of nationalist intellectuals who think they are about to force one on the party. But there is still a larger group of lawmakers, strategists, and donors who are very comfortable with having no agenda, or falling back on the familiarity of upper-bracket tax cuts and doing pretending to cut budgets as soon as they are restored to power.

Among party voters, activists and media figures, there remains a clear appetite not for Youngkin-style ownership of parts of Trumpism, but for Donald Trump fully fueled by the plausible belief that populists and socialists -Conservatives can no longer be fully trusted. – corporate Republicans, the implausible belief that Trump’s wickedness helped him more than it hurt him, the false belief that he actually won the 2020 election, plus the very desire of the America in 2021 that politics be high-stakes rather than boring television entertainment is trying to tinker with ruling majorities.

And here’s the thing: between the weaknesses of the Democratic parties, the age of Bidens and the lack of impression of his eventual successors, Republicans could very easily be competitive in 2024 while appointing Trump and campaigning on a purely negative agenda. .

Of course, they cannot be expected to govern effectively this way, and they would be wasting a potentially golden opportunity. But in the end the race would be close, there would be exciting possibilities of a constitutional crisis overnight, and if the Democrats stepped down, well, their majorities would be slim and 2026 would be just around the corner.

And if there’s anything we’ve learned over the past 15 years, it’s that it’s impossible for Republicans to resist the chance to enjoy a little power without any real accountability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/27/opinion/republicans-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos