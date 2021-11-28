Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st test: Hasan Ali joins Imran Khan, Waqar Younis in the elite list with Fifer vs Bangladesh





BAN vs PAK: Hasan Ali won his fifth loot from five wickets in the Tests this calendar year. © Instagram

After his disappointment in the T20 World Cup, Hasan Aliro returned to form with an impressive five-wicket run in the ongoing first test against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With a superb bowling performance that earned him his fifth fife of the calendar year, Ali joined the list of distinguished figures such as Imran Khan, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq and Yasir Shah. All of the bowlers mentioned have a maximum of five five-wicket courses, with the exception of top of the list Younis, who has accomplished the feat twice, with six fifes in a single calendar year being a Pakistani record in tests.

In 1993, Younis took 55 wickets at an average of 15.23. However, what set him aside that year were the six fifes he claimed over the 12 months. That year he improved on all five fifers of 1990 where he finished at an average of 17.04.

This year, Hasan Ali has taken 37 wickets at an epic 15.40 average. Ali’s impressive outing with the ball helped Pakistan eliminate Bangladesh for 330 races. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 91 points while Liton Das made a brilliant 114.

Pakistan got off to a good start in their opening heats as opener Abid Ali scored a remarkable fifty. But the home team’s bowlers rebounded to limit Pakistan to 286 points and take a crucial 44-point lead in the opening innings. Taijul Islam finished with seven wickets in his prize pool while Ebadot Hossain took two and Mehidy Hasan claimed a wicket.

