The Gateway to China by Michael Sheridan; The World According to China By Elizabeth C Economic Review | History books

IIn the celebration of the Sixth Plenum of the 19th Central Committee earlier this month, the Chinese Communist Party published another story of its own glorious achievements. Many pages have been devoted to the wise, if not infallible, leadership of the current outgoing president, Xi Jinping. President Xi places great importance on both territorial integrity and, as he might put it, righting past wrongs. In this catalog, the unequal treaty by which Britain acquired what was seen in the 19th century as an unpromising barren rock just off the southern coast of China was significant.

The unattractive rock, devoid of almost all natural resources beyond a deep and safe harbor, would become one of the most dynamic and prosperous societies in the world. If Hong Kong prospered as much as it did under British colonial rule, it is largely thanks to China: proximity, of course, has enabled Hong Kong to play its essential role as an intermediary between China and the world of global trade, finance and investment. But proximity also allowed Hong Kong to benefit from the talent and energy of the millions who fled China, starting in 1949, when the CCP’s victory in the civil war in China triggered the exodus of some 100,000 people a day. When the number reached 3 million in 1950, the Hong Kong government reluctantly closed the border. The flow of refugees continued during the Great Leap Forward disaster in the late 1950s and the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, despite Beijing’s best efforts to persuade its citizens that life was better in the Republic. popular.

This particular CCP contribution to Hong Kong’s success is unlikely to feature in official party histories, but it did feature, as Michael Sheridan recounts in his New Comprehensive History of this Unique Colony, in shaping the strategy of Deng Xiaoping to revive China’s desperate fortunes after 30 years of Maoist revolution. In a revealing episode, Sheridan details the first visit by Chinese officials to Hong Kong in 1977 from then-poverty-stricken China. What they learned there, which included the stark contrast between Hong Kong’s US $ 19.6 billion in trade and US $ 14.8 billion for all of China, has informed policy. opening up to the world, starting with the first special economic zone in Shenzhen, just above the border.

Hong Kong’s appeal to impoverished Chinese citizens also deeply affected Xi Zhongxun, then party secretary for Guangdong province, which borders Hong Kong. In 1978, during an inspection tour that took him to the border area, he encountered a surprising phenomenon: fields on the Chinese side were neglected as people desperately tried to cross a border that was also a poverty line. Rather than punishing potential fugitives, he concluded, the party needed to address their poverty.

By the time his son, Xi, came to supreme power in China in 2012, the party could claim, with justice, to have solved this problem. The contrast then between a Hong Kong officially returned to China but still enjoying relative autonomy under the terms of the agreement negotiated between Margaret Thatcher and Deng was less the difference in wealth and, rather, political, personal and cultural freedoms. that Hong Kong enjoyed. His young people wanted more. Xi’s response to this has come to light over the past two years.

Intense nationalism fueled by grievances is party favorite narrative for a new era of strategic confrontation

Hong Kong history is full of drama, politics and personalities and Sheridan tells it well, drawing on a wide variety of Chinese and British sources. There are lessons for today in her account of the negotiations between the UK and China over the future of Hong Kong: a strategic approach on the Chinese side to warring factions on the British side. The last governor, Chris Patten, attempted to lock down a larger franchise before the 1997 transfer. Hong Kong’s business elite were hostile, as was, as Sheridan describes it, Percy Cradock, former ambassador to Beijing. and later Margaret Thatcher’s national security adviser. Cradock had written what he called Cradock’s first law of diplomacy, who said that it is not the other side that you have to worry about, but yours. He became the embodiment of his aphorism in 1993, when he privately briefed the Chinese side on Britain’s negotiating position in order to undermine Patten.

Deng transformed the material fortunes of the PRC, but the new aspirations of the Chinese middle class for a more open society became a victim of Xis’ formula for a firmer party grip on this complex society. Intense and grievance-fueled nationalism is the party’s preferred narrative for a new era of strategic confrontation. In Hong Kong, this struggle took place, as Sheridan puts it, for political power, wealth, identity, data, freedom and conformity. It was promulgated on the streets of Hong Kong during the better part of a decade, as Chinese leaders sought a de facto overhaul of the joint deal promise and Hong Kong citizens lobbied for its full adoption.

Riot police pursue pro-democracy protesters during a protest in Hong Kong in September 2020. Photograph: Tyrone Siu / Reuters

A consequence of China’s actions in Hong Kong, as well as its crackdown in Xinjiang and hostility to further examination of the origins of the global pandemic, is that poll results show unprecedented levels of mistrust and disapproval. towards China in liberal democracies. So what counts as success for Xis diplomacy and what lessons can we find in Elizabeth C Economy’s new book on China’s global posture and intentions?

Economy is a seasoned observer of China and has been engaged in constructive dialogue and cooperation with China for decades. Today, however, as she details, new battle lines have been drawn and they are not reassuring: China has taken advantage of the pandemic to advance its own interests through vaccine diplomacy and advocacy. strategic exploitation of its virtual monopoly on essential medical supplies. As Xi’s repressive policies in the country have triggered coordinated international economic sanctions and the failure of a key economic deal with the EU, China’s largest trading partner, the country appears poised to bear the cost. .

China’s efforts to reshape multilateral institutions are broad and systematic

China is increasingly using the coercive power of its economic power to impose censorship in other countries from perspectives of its history and politics that do not match the parties’ own accounts. With us, that is called guiding public opinion. Overseas, it is a daring attempt to control speech, the effort to impose a unique narrative on the world about China’s politics, personalities and exercise of power, and to reshape global institutions to that they fit this narrative and strengthen the influence of China.

The economy details China’s efforts to place its candidates in key international positions, a process that involves shameless lobbying, threats to block export contracts, or promises of debt cancellation to win votes . China’s efforts to reshape multilateral institutions are broad and systematic, and have been supported by the neglect or hostility of recent US administrations to the UN and all of its work.

Instead of a US-dominated world order, Economy argues that China now sees a resurgent nation spreading its values, trade, and technology through its Belt and Road Initiative; the dominant power in an Asia from which the United States was forced, in the near future, to withdraw.

She does not claim that success is inevitable, seeing competition between the United States and China as one of the standards that should underpin the prosperous and peaceful world that both powers desire. Today, it is not difficult to find people in Hong Kong who will argue that stability and prosperity have been restored by the draconian imposition of the National Security Law, placing no value on what has. been lost. The larger global challenge, as the economy defines it, is no different. One lesson from these two books is that without a consistent and sometimes costly commitment to the values ​​proclaimed by liberal democracies, the game will not turn out well.

Isabel Hilton is the founder and senior advisor of chinadialogue.net

The Gateway to China: A New History of the People's Republic and Hong Kong by Michael Sheridan is published by William Collins (25).