Politics
Boris Johnson orders return to face masks and isolation to slow omicron variant
Professor Whitty warned: “There is a reasonable chance that at least there will be some degree of vaccine escape with this variant.”
Face coverings will become mandatory in stores and on public transport again, after a previous legal requirement was lifted in July, as part of a wider easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Hospitality establishments such as bars, pubs and restaurants will be exempt from the rule.
Separately, Mr Johnson said anyone considered a “contact” of someone who tested positive for the omicron variant will be asked to self-isolate for 10 days, whether or not they have been vaccinated. Since August 16, amid a summer easing of Covid-19 restrictions, fully vaccinated people have not had to self-isolate if a contact is positive for the virus.
All travelers arriving from abroad will be required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a PCR test, which they must take on the second day after entering the country.
Sajid Javid to present regulations to Parliament
Mr Javid is expected to present regulations to Parliament to impose the restrictions. The new measures will initially last for three weeks, after which they will be reviewed.
Mr Johnson will likely face resistance from some Tory backbench MPs to any further legal restrictions. Many will fear that even more draconian rules will follow.
However, Sir Patrick said: “The thing we need to do is always think in the face of this virus, go sooner than you think, stronger than you think and geographically wider than you think .. “
When asked if a nationwide lockdown could be ruled out, Sir Patrick said: “If it’s very heritable and obviously causes a big breakout, then it’s clearly a major issue to contend with, but this is not what we know at the moment. “
Mr Johnson urged those already eligible for the third shot to get their recall.
Suggesting that the new round of measures could help ensure Britain avoids the need for further restrictions on Christmas, he said: “As we move towards Christmas we are in a strong position, but the goal what we’re doing tonight is to keep that position strong. “
Currently, only people aged 40 and over are eligible for a booster vaccine and ministers wanted the rollout to be extended to those under 40 as soon as possible.
Mr Johnson said Mr Javid had asked JCVI to “consider giving boosters to as large a group as possible, as well as closing the gap between your second dose and your booster”.
The Prime Minister stepped up public pressure on the JCVI on Saturday evening, saying: “They are an independent body but, clearly, we hope that we will get answers for everyone as soon as possible.”
Mr Johnson said six million jabs would be given to patients in England alone over the next three weeks.
The Czech Republic has also identified its first suspected case of omicron in a woman who recently traveled to Namibia. The virus has also been found in Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong and Botswana.
