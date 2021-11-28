Why are China and Pakistan not true allies ?, South Asia News

According to Chanakya, “the enemy of an enemy is a friend”. This quote seems relevant in the context of relations between Pakistan and China.

In recent years, the two countries have come closer together as iron brothers or “all-time friends”, as former Pakistani President Nawaz Sharif described it.

But critics have often expressed skepticism and questioned whether they are truly allies.

The limits of an informal alliance

Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize the People’s Republic of China (PRC) led by the Communist Party.

The country’s military dictator Yahya Khan had played an important role in establishing formal diplomatic relations between China and the United States.

Since then, China and Pakistan have supported each other on sensitive geopolitical issues such as the Kashmir issue and blocked the UNSC resolution on Pak-based international terrorists.

Likewise, Pakistan supports China’s territorial claims over Tibet and Taiwan.

Pakistan provides China with a key link with all Islamic countries. However, he ignores the plight of Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

Pakistan pushes back anti-Chinese sentiment within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a bloc made up of 57 member countries.

In return, China offers great economic aid and defense facilities to the country.

Increasing its share from 13% to 63%, China has now replaced the United States as Pakistan’s largest arms supplier.

Pakistan’s missile program is closely aligned with that of China. Its entire nuclear project is also dependent on China.

Lahore’s relations with Washington fell to their lowest when the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden, was found in Abbottabad.

As a result, the United States suspended all aid to Pakistan, forcing it to look to China for funding.

Despite the proximity between China and Pakistan, they never signed a formal treaty of alliance.

China’s reluctance to sign a binding commitment with Pakistan shows the country’s lack of confidence in it. Beijing still does not see him as a reliable ally.

Uyghur Muslims fleeing China to Pakistan are seen as supporters of East Turkestan independence movements.

The biggest disadvantage of an informal alliance system is that one cannot force the other to support the other openly in times of war.

The contradictions of this anti-Indian alliance

China and Pakistan both have a cynical attitude, that is, they are guided purely by self-interest and are wary of sincerity or integrity.

China has cultivated Pakistan as a customer with its military assistance, generous loans, and diplomatic protection to counter the influence of the United States.

China sees Pakistan as a bulwark against the rapidly developing India. He wants to contain India through Pakistan.

India and China have both been embroiled in territorial disputes since they clashed in 1962.

Pakistan wants to use a bellicose China against the “lingering threat” it faces from India.

Even though an “all-weather friendship” has been widely touted by China, it played no direct role in any of the Indo-Pakistan wars.

China refused Richard Nixon’s request to deploy his army along India’s eastern border during the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971.

Pakistan’s relations with China are doomed to collapse due to their differing geopolitical priorities.

China is an atheist country unlike Pakistan which is deeply religious. Radical Islamists in Pakistan view the United States, India and other Western powers as enemies of Islam and expect atheistic China to support religious extremism.

Hollow claims of the China-Pakistan economic corridor

In 2013, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was launched after an agreement between Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

China has expressed a desire to spend $ 46 billion under the CPEC on energy and infrastructure projects in 2014.

He announced a new $ 51 billion loan agreement for CPEC in 2016.

Pakistani civilians and military bragged about the CPEC project. They believe it will solve the problems of chronic energy shortages and aging road and rail infrastructure, while speeding up economic recovery.

But in reality, all of these bold claims are hollow because the entire region in which CPEC is prevalent is prone to violence and is extremely volatile.

The perilous mountains of Karakoram and the geology of Gilgit-Balochistan as well as unpredictable weather conditions make CPEC vulnerable.

In the southern region, the CPEC crosses the insurgent-dominated Pakistani province of Balochistan and is linked to the port of Gwadar.

In the Gilgit-Balochistan region, frequent protests are commonplace due to the environmental damage and demographic costs of the CPEC project.