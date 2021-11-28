Intelligence analysts “did not understand Donald Trump, how far he would go”





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

On Saturday, November 28, according to the local news site New Jersey.com, a “Stop the Steal” caravan involving dozens of protesters crisscrossed the state for several hours in support of Donald Trump and his electoral demands. The caravan ended at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home, where protesters took to criticizing COVID shutdowns, calling for New Jersey to reopen. Adorned with Trump flags and placards, the caravan moved to the sound of horns of encouragement.

It was just a demonstration, which did not deserve national attention. According to MSA Security, ”a private security company, eight protests were scheduled for Saturday, in California, New York and Oregon. “Federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies have reportedly warned officials of the increased risks of political violence in the context of ongoing electoral disputes,” the company said. “Calls for civil unrest and possible violence flooded social media,” the company said.

There is no hard evidence that anyone was warned. Neither the FBI nor the Department of Homeland Security has maintained a national list of protests. FBI efforts have focused on specific acts of potential terrorism, particularly bombings and other catastrophic attacks. DHS served the nationwide network of state and city-level fusion centers, bringing open source and investigative information to them. The main objective was to predict threats to law enforcement and “critical infrastructure, but also obsessions with new threats, such as the fight against unmanned aerial systems (drones)”.

“DHS does not report on First Amendment demonstrations per se,” an entrepreneur who works in the national intelligence community told Newsweek. He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the collection and disclosure of government information. The first modification tag, the contractor said, is not concocted or unimportant. “Reconciling surveillance and protection of the rights of people to demonstrate is a constant struggle. Thus, the intelligence system naturally gravitates towards the safest and least controversial subjects. “

Intelligence analysts “did not understand Donald Trump, how far he would go.” President Trump greets supporters of this motorcade November 22, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Image

Princeton University’s US Crisis Monitor is an organization that focuses on nationwide protests and tracks trends. Their regional snapshot: The United States, November 22-28, 2020, reported protests halved for the week, compared to the previous week. “Protests generally declined in the weeks following the election,” Crisis Monitor reported. With Donald Trump officially authorizing the start of the transition process, the report states that “the total number of election-related protests has dropped significantly.” Election-related protests fell from a peak of over 300 in election week “to less than a tenth of that number in the past week”.

Crisis Monitor reports that the majority of protests across the country (just over half) were not about the elections at all but focused on COVID. Even there, however, events related to the coronavirus remained below levels seen earlier in the year. More than half of these COVID outbreaks, according to the report, were against government regulations and state-level restrictions. Protests in support of government measures accounted for 40% of all demonstration events related to COVID.

The “Stop the Steal” protests, according to the report, “appear to have lost momentum.” Groups like the Proud Boys and Three Percenters were increasingly visible, with the group present in more than a quarter of election-related protests. “Other armed militias,” including the New York Watchmen and Patriot Prayer, were present at various protests across the country.

“Nearly twenty events associated with the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movements were recorded during the week, ”says the report, also a significant decrease.

When presented with those numbers, the homeland security contractor said much of the drop was likely related to the Thanksgiving holiday and did not reflect a real threat in the longer term. He said the November 14 rally in Washington was rejected by most observers and analysts, that the protest itself was “a failure” and was also dominated by a few violent agitators. “I don’t think it could be said that an insurgency or seditious activity was still forming.”

Did the FBI or Homeland Security ignore the right-wing protesters because there were analysts sympathetic to their cause? The entrepreneur did not subscribe to this idea. “Did half vote for Donald Trump? He asked rhetorically. “Maybe and maybe even more.” But he felt that within the ranks the workers were scrupulously impartial, as concerned with identifying a right as a threat from the left to the government.

“I can’t say the same for the homeland security directorate,” he said, “and that certainly influenced how far the preparations could go.” But then, he said, “intelligence and law enforcement analysts also failed to understand Donald Trump, how far he would go. Because when it comes to threats to governance and the Constitution by those in power now, no one in the federal government really has a responsibility to thwart that.

