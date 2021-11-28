Revealed, this is the reason Jokowi rushed to turn civil servants into robots





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Recently, it was reported that the government will implement the technology in the state administration system by replacing workers aka civil servants (PNS) with robots. Thus, the government’s plan to reduce the number of civil servants over the next few years is getting closer to being realized. This was also mentioned by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, during the opening of RPJMN Musrenbangnas 2020-2024, in December 2019. Jokowi said the change could facilitate decision-making at regional and regional levels and national. “It is not a difficult element. It is an easy element and it is easier for us to decide as regional and national leaders,” Jokowi said. The robot would apparently replace Tier III and Tier IV, hampering bureaucracy. This simplification is an order from President Joko Widodo that must be implemented quickly by the ministers of the Advanced Indonesia cabinet. The presence of AI can actually replace several public service missions that were previously performed by Echelon III and IV. For example, data processing that was previously done manually may actually be formulated by the system. “Later, with the big data that we have, the network that we have, we will decide that it will be very fast if we use AI. No long haul, no game,” he said. On the other hand, if there is a change in the implementation of the attributions and functions of levels III and IV with the AI, this does not necessarily reduce the revenues of the Civilian State Apparatus (ASN) to this level. job. “We don’t want to reduce the revenues of our ASN, what we need is speed in policy making, decision making on the ground, because rapid changes and flexible government are needed” , Jokowi added. Photo: PNS statistics (doc BKN)

Civil servant statistics (doc BKN) Photo: PNS statistics (doc BKN)Civil servant statistics (doc BKN) According to Jokowi, it is the rapidly changing times that the government must be able to keep up with, including the issue of the use of technology and digitization in the field of public services. “We need speed to work, to make decisions, to act on the ground because the changes are now rapid,” said Jokowi. Additionally, Jokowi wants the switch to AI as a number of countries have started to do so. Indonesia, he said, certainly did not want to be left behind in adapting to technological developments. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



