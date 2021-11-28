Highlights from Prime Minister Imran’s Conversation with American Islamic Scholar Shaykh Hamza Yusuf





Taking a break from running the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan recently spoke with American scholar Shaykh Hamza Yusuf to talk about a myriad of topics, including his spiritual journey and the importance of faith.

Yusuf is the president of Zaytuna College in California. According to the college’s website, he is the author of several encyclopedia entries, academic articles, and articles on Muslim bioethics, legal theory, and other topics.

The prime minister, who has always expressed his faith and his journey towards the spiritual path of a mega cricket star, also spoke about his motivations for becoming a politician.

Here are the highlights from the interview which aired on the state-run Pakistan Television Corporation on Sunday.

By staying down to earth

The conversation started with Yusuf calling the prime minister a “down to earth person” and wondering how he had managed to keep his feet on the ground over the years.

“I have had a very varied life,” he said, adding that he played international cricket while continuing his education. “When you play international sport you have to be very focused. To be good, to be the best in the country, you have to have tunnel vision.”

He went on to say that by studying alongside playing international sports he had gained a “broader perspective” on life.

“When you don’t do anything other than play sport, you think you’ve taken the world by storm when you are good at it.” He also said that this leads to the development of arrogance, calling it “the worst quality in a human being”.

Prime Minister Imran said he had faced many ups and downs during his two-decade career as a professional athlete, which led to many “introspections”.

“The slack periods in life teach you a lot. So when you go up your feet stay on the ground because you know you aren’t always going to stay there.”

He said it was later in life, towards the end of his athletic career, that he finally regained his faith. “For me, faith is a gift from God. Not everyone has it,” he said, adding that it leads to having a different perspective on life.

You attribute your success to God because you know it is in His hands that takes arrogance out of your life, he said.

Calling his ego “destructive”, the prime minister said it was very important to control it. “True faith makes you firmly control your ego.”

Today’s politicians

Speaking of the consequences of parting with what is sacred, Prime Minister Imran lamented how leaders entered politics with the wrong motives.

“The world’s greatest environmental disaster, called climate change, is purely because we have strayed so far from the sacred. The sacred essentially means being human and thinking of others. “

Prime Minister Imran lamented the fact that today’s leaders lack faith, one of the five pillars of Islam. “They are coming [into politics] for power and they compromise to stay in power […] very few politicians come with the goal of saving humanity. “

” There is very little [Nelson] Mandelas, someone who has come for a higher cause. Speaking of Quaid-i-Azam, he said that Jinnah sacrificed himself for a great cause.

“Politicians are looked down upon in the world because they say they come to help people but they only help themselves.”

In his political journey

Referring to his own political background, Prime Minister Imran said he would never have entered politics if he had not had faith.

“I had it all. I was already a big name in my country, I had respect and I had enough money. Spending 22 years of my life fighting to become prime minister made no sense.”

He said the only reason he continued was because he believed he had a responsibility to society because he was luckier than others. “God will test you according to what he has given you in life.”

The prime minister said he wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the concept of the state of Medina. He also said that he was looking towards the struggle of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

“I didn’t think I was going to make any personal gains […] I entered politics because I thought we had to create Pakistan on the principles of the state of Medina. “

He added that despite all the hardships and disappointments, human beings only have the power to struggle. Success and failure are in the hands of the Creator, he said.

Unlocking Pakistan’s Potential

Speaking about his vision for the country, he said he wanted the country to follow two main principles: the first that it be a welfare and humane state, which takes care of the oppressed, and the second that guarantees Right wing state.

“These two concepts are the basis of my fight for Pakistan,” he said.

Stating that the country has “enormous potential,” the prime minister said the people are talented and Pakistan has a diverse mix of ethnic groups.

He lamented the “capture of the elites”, explaining that a certain segment of society had monopolized resources and deprived the majority of education, health and justice.

“If I had to put my finger on it, the lack of rule of law is the reason why we have not reached our full potential. I am convinced that no society can realize its potential if there is no rule of law.

Countries are disintegrating because of a decadent elite, he said, adding that the Holy Prophet unleashed the potential of the people who became rulers when he created the state of Medina.

“We all have enormous potential, but we have imposed chains on ourselves that prevent us from realizing it.”

He said Pakistanis excel abroad because they get a level playing field, but inside the country the system does not allow them to be successful.

He said lifting people out of poverty was also imperative and spoke about the welfare programs introduced by his government.

“If we can lift people out of poverty and break the monopoly of the elite, I always thought the country had great potential.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1660750 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos