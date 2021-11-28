Armstrong Williams: What the dismal Bidens polls tell us about our leadership and ourselves





Armstrong williams

Recent polls show President Joe Biden has a dismal 38% approval rating and Vice President Kamala Harris has an equally, but unsurprisingly, depressing 28% approval rating just nine months after the start of the campaign. their mandate. Even with the army of political propaganda media or, dare I say it, journalists vehemently opposing former President Donald Trump and backing Biden and his fellow Democrats, Trump’s approval rating was still low. about the same, at about 38%.

What does this say about the current direction of our country? Should we just attribute this to a controversial political climate, all or nothing? Or is it something more basic? When a new president takes office, many individuals and media experts will debate for hours on end their expectations of him and then criticize him on the basis of his ability, or inability, to meet those expectations. But I have a different point of view. I do not wait but rather hope that our President will perform his duties in the best interests of the United States and serve as a role model for all of us. It has always been my hope. Yet with the Biden administration, I am disappointed and extremely disappointed with Bidens’ work, like many who voted against him and for him.

At every turn, it seems, Biden is sleeping behind the wheel. The man was elected to lead the most powerful nation in the world, but more often than not he failed to do the simplest things. I will not say that Trump is the opposite of Biden, that in all respects that Biden failed, Trump succeeded; no man and no president is perfect. But at least when people laughed at Trump, he hit back, and despite what the media led you to believe, the man was feared, not because he was off balance, as they said, but for his courage to fight back. To be sure, there have been many successful Democratic presidents on the world stage; I can admit it. But that’s because I don’t believe that the main problem is with political parties alone; it is more about doing what is right for our country.

This country suffers from partisan politics. We argue all the time, fleeing our dear friends and close colleagues for defending opposing political views. It is the human instinct to stand firm in your beliefs and not give in when they are challenged. Despite what the media and far-left commentators would have you believe, subscribing to one point of view will not subscribe to others. A Democrat can have a Republican point of view, and vice versa. It is totally acceptable. Yet today, just expressing another party’s point of view puts you on the opposite side of the person you disagree with. Of course, this is not the case, but our chairman may try to make you believe otherwise.

Rather than leading a nation, the president has been relegated to a position of appeasement from his base. He took a firm stand to appease the far left. We need a president who cares about everyone regardless of party affiliation and who will make tough decisions in the best interests of our nation, even if it might hurt him in the long run and displease those who are. support him. I don’t believe Biden is doing this. I think Biden and Harris are doing what’s best for them, not us. But maybe I’m wrong; they may just be bad decision makers. Either way, their approval ratings are a testament to their failure to effectively lead our country, even with the most influential people behind their backs.

Democrats are expected to brace for mid-term carnage in 2022, and they can blame it on their sweeping socialist agenda and Bidens’ devastating and steadily declining poll numbers. Most Americans do not fall into either of the two extremes. Most people are centrists who want politicians to work together, but that hasn’t happened so far. Biden campaigned as a unifier, someone who could bring the country together, but that did not happen. Things seem to be exactly as polarized as before, if not more in some ways. An important question that remains is whether Biden is entirely to blame for this. I would say the media have played an equal role in dividing our nation. After all, how can we not be angry when celebrities and politically influential people broadcast disgusting and provocative opposing anti-party rhetoric in the privacy of our homes 24 hours a day, seven days a week? One could argue, turn off the news, yet this rhetoric permeates almost all forms of media these days.

Partisanship and tribalism will destroy our country if we don’t control it. Our nation cannot survive by continuing on the path of mistrust, hatred and anger. Political leaders think too much of themselves and not enough of their responsibility to the people.

Armstrong Williams is an American political commentator, entrepreneur, author and talk show host.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cdispatch.com/opinions/2021-11-27/armstrong-williams-what-bidens-dismal-polling-teaches-us-about-our-leadership-and-ourselves/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

