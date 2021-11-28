Ashgabat hosted the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization President Ilham Aliyev attended the summit VIDEO – AZERTAC

Ashgabat, November 28, AZERTAC

The 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (ECA) was held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the Summit.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed for photos.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov then welcomed the other guests who had arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation.

The heads of state and government posed for a group photo.

In his opening remarks, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov greeted the Summit participants.

Addressing the event, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the ECO presidency has passed to Turkmenistan.

The event then heard speeches from other attendees.

President Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the summit.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

-Sir. President, my dear brother Gurbanguly Malikguliyevich,

Distinguished Heads of State and Government,

Mr. Secretary General,

I would like to express my gratitude to my brother, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Malikguliyevich Berdimuhamedov for his hospitality and congratulate Turkmenistan on its successful chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate my brother Uzbekistan for having assumed the presidency of the ECO and to wish every success to the leadership of the Organization.

Azerbaijan is an active member of ECO. Our relations with OCE member states are based on friendship and mutual respect.

We also enjoy fruitful cooperation with OCE member states in international platforms, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

During the 14th ECO Summit last March, the Charter of the ECO Research Center was signed. I express my gratitude to the Member States for their support for the initiative of the late President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. Azerbaijan will do everything possible for the efficient functioning of the Center based in our country. I invite other Member States to join this important initiative.

Over the past 18 years, Azerbaijan’s economy has grown rapidly and gross domestic product has more than tripled.

Azerbaijan has created a favorable investment climate through large-scale reforms. Azerbaijan is ranked 28th out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s Doing Business survey. About $ 280 billion has been invested in the Azerbaijani economy, half of which is foreign investment.

Our strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed our public external debt by more than six times.

Azerbaijan’s foreign debt represents only about 17.3% of its gross domestic product. By the end of 2030, we plan to reduce it to 10%.

Over the past 18 years, the poverty rate in Azerbaijan has fallen from 49% to 6%. The unemployment rate in the country is around 6%.

Azerbaijan’s achievements are highly appreciated by international institutions. The Davos World Economic Forum report ranks Azerbaijan 10th in long-term government strategy and 5th in the world in terms of leadership commitment to reform.

Again, according to the Davos report, Azerbaijan ranks 2nd for the supply of electricity to the population, 11th for the efficiency of rail services, 12th for the efficiency of air transport services, 25th for the efficiency of port services and 27th for the quality of road infrastructure.

Regarding COVID-19, Azerbaijan has launched a vaccination campaign since mid-January of this year. Over 60% of the country’s adult population has received two injections.

So far, nearly $ 3 billion of socio-economic stimulus package has been released to support people and businesses affected by COVID in the country. For the same purpose, $ 1.6 billion in financial assistance will be allocated from the state budget in 2022.

Azerbaijan is taking important steps to mobilize global efforts against the pandemic. Our firm opposition to “vaccine nationalism” has constantly been emphasized to us.

This year, at the initiative of Azerbaijan in its capacity as President of the Non-Aligned Movement, resolutions aimed at ensuring equitable access for all countries to vaccines were adopted respectively at the Human Rights Council and at the United Nations General Assembly.

In addition, Azerbaijan has provided financial and humanitarian assistance to around 80 countries directly and through the World Health Organization to support their fight against the coronavirus.

Dear colleagues,

In 2020, Azerbaijan ended nearly 30 years of occupation of its territories by Armenia. The 44-day patriotic war resulted in the defeat of Armenia and forced it to sign an act of surrender on November 10, 2020. Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity. Azerbaijan itself has ensured the implementation of the 1993 UN Security Council resolutions demanding the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

All towns and villages, including cultural and religious heritage sites of Azerbaijan, were totally wiped out by Armenia during the occupation. In a total lack of respect and hatred towards all Muslims, Armenia destroyed and desecrated our mosques, including using them as stables for pigs and cows. 65 of the 67 mosques located in the formerly occupied territories were totally destroyed and the other two were seriously damaged. Likewise, cemeteries have been vandalized.

We started immediately after the liberation of the large-scale reconstruction works, which have already given the first results. Azerbaijan is building new towns and villages from scratch relying only on its own financial resources. To this end, $ 1.3 billion has been released from the state budget this year. At least the same amount will be allocated for this in 2022.

I announced the liberation of Karabakh and eastern Zangazur as a green energy zone. The liberated territories have the proven potential of 7200 megawatts of solar power and 2000 megawatts of wind power.

During the last ECO summit, I informed my colleagues from the Zangazur corridor. Today, I can say that the Zangazur corridor is becoming a reality. This new transport infrastructure will be a

important part of the East-West and North-South corridors. I am convinced that CEE member states will benefit from this corridor.

Thank you for your attention.