Politics
TPPI Refinery Project Back to 2023
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama refinery project, which was originally scheduled for completion in 2022, has been postponed to 2023.
The project is currently receiving a lot of attention after President Joko Widodo strongly urged the acceleration of the project. The progress of the Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI) refinery modernization project is taking place in two phases.
The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of the year, while the second phase will not be completed until 2023.
PT Pertamina International Refinery Secretary General Ifki Sukarya explained the petrochemical development project of TPPI in the first phase, namely the construction of NPOs or 5 tank units for maximized 600,000 tonnes of paraxylene product which will be completed by the end of December 2021.
“Phase 2 is upgrading the NPRI or processing units to increase capacity from 600,000 tonnes per year to 780,000 tonnes per year, which will be completed by mid 2023,” he recently told Bisnis.
As a petrochemical processing plant, the TPPI refinery has the potential to produce aromatics, including paraxylene, orthoxylene, gasoline, toluene, and heavy aromatics. However, it can also produce fuel oil (BBM) such as Premium, Pertamax, LPG, diesel, kerosene.
Optimization of the TPPI refinery area will have the potential to generate foreign exchange savings of up to US $ 4.9 billion or approximately Rs.56 trillion.
The management of the TPPI petrochemical plant area will help create energy security through the substitution of imported petrochemicals. This has important value in meeting Indonesia’s challenges over the past decades.
In addition to the projects for aromatics, there is a new olefin project which includes the construction of a naphtha cracker, comprising units downstream with polyethylene (PE) products of 1 million tonnes per year and polypropylene (PP) 600,000 tonnes per year which is scheduled for completion in 2025.
President Joko Widodo highlighted the petrochemical processing project of the TPPI refinery which is not yet completed. In fact, Jokowi believes that the project can solve the problem of importing petrochemicals that the country badly needs.
Jokowi said the project has been adrift for a long time, even since he was president only in his first term, 2014. Since then, the project has caught his attention in hopes that it will soon be. completed.
“I took the oath, I went straight to TPPI, after my inauguration in 2014, I went straight to TPPI, because I know that if this product can work, it can solve a lot of things, that is, say that all the imported substitutes are there. there are a lot of petrochemicals out there, ”Jokowi said in a briefing to the commissioners and directors of Pertamina and PLN.
Jokowi added that the country has high hopes for the TPPI petrochemical refinery project to be able to suppress imports, which will lead to an improvement in Indonesia’s trade and current account. According to him, many processed products can be produced from the project.
The Ministry of Industry noted that the national demand for paraxylene reaches 1 million tonnes per year, while domestic suppliers other than TPPI are the RU IV refinery in Pertamina which has a production capacity of around 200,000 tonnes per year. year.
With Pertamina’s production of paraxylene of 220,000 tonnes per year, the total national production of paraxylene is 500,000 tonnes per year.
“The TPPI has so many derivatives, I nod my head, it is true that goods like this do not pass quickly, if I am full 24 hours I will work on it so that Pertamina can benefit immediately, the state can benefit from import substitution, then our trade balance is good. Our current account improves, “Jokowi said.
Watch the selected videos below:
Login Register
Sources
2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211128/44/1471261/proyek-kilang-tppi-mundur-ke-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]