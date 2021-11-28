TPPI Refinery Project Back to 2023

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama refinery project, which was originally scheduled for completion in 2022, has been postponed to 2023.

The project is currently receiving a lot of attention after President Joko Widodo strongly urged the acceleration of the project. The progress of the Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI) refinery modernization project is taking place in two phases.

The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of the year, while the second phase will not be completed until 2023.

PT Pertamina International Refinery Secretary General Ifki Sukarya explained the petrochemical development project of TPPI in the first phase, namely the construction of NPOs or 5 tank units for maximized 600,000 tonnes of paraxylene product which will be completed by the end of December 2021.

“Phase 2 is upgrading the NPRI or processing units to increase capacity from 600,000 tonnes per year to 780,000 tonnes per year, which will be completed by mid 2023,” he recently told Bisnis.

As a petrochemical processing plant, the TPPI refinery has the potential to produce aromatics, including paraxylene, orthoxylene, gasoline, toluene, and heavy aromatics. However, it can also produce fuel oil (BBM) such as Premium, Pertamax, LPG, diesel, kerosene.

Optimization of the TPPI refinery area will have the potential to generate foreign exchange savings of up to US $ 4.9 billion or approximately Rs.56 trillion.

The management of the TPPI petrochemical plant area will help create energy security through the substitution of imported petrochemicals. This has important value in meeting Indonesia’s challenges over the past decades.

In addition to the projects for aromatics, there is a new olefin project which includes the construction of a naphtha cracker, comprising units downstream with polyethylene (PE) products of 1 million tonnes per year and polypropylene (PP) 600,000 tonnes per year which is scheduled for completion in 2025.

President Joko Widodo highlighted the petrochemical processing project of the TPPI refinery which is not yet completed. In fact, Jokowi believes that the project can solve the problem of importing petrochemicals that the country badly needs.

Jokowi said the project has been adrift for a long time, even since he was president only in his first term, 2014. Since then, the project has caught his attention in hopes that it will soon be. completed.

“I took the oath, I went straight to TPPI, after my inauguration in 2014, I went straight to TPPI, because I know that if this product can work, it can solve a lot of things, that is, say that all the imported substitutes are there. there are a lot of petrochemicals out there, ”Jokowi said in a briefing to the commissioners and directors of Pertamina and PLN.

Jokowi added that the country has high hopes for the TPPI petrochemical refinery project to be able to suppress imports, which will lead to an improvement in Indonesia’s trade and current account. According to him, many processed products can be produced from the project.

The Ministry of Industry noted that the national demand for paraxylene reaches 1 million tonnes per year, while domestic suppliers other than TPPI are the RU IV refinery in Pertamina which has a production capacity of around 200,000 tonnes per year. year.

With Pertamina’s production of paraxylene of 220,000 tonnes per year, the total national production of paraxylene is 500,000 tonnes per year.

“The TPPI has so many derivatives, I nod my head, it is true that goods like this do not pass quickly, if I am full 24 hours I will work on it so that Pertamina can benefit immediately, the state can benefit from import substitution, then our trade balance is good. Our current account improves, “Jokowi said.

